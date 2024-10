DeLand, New Smyrna Beach, First Baptist Christian set for FHSAA region volleyball playoffs

All three already own trophies.

DeLand, New Smyrna Beach and First Baptist Christian are the only Volusia-Flagler volleyball teams still standing as the regional rounds of the FHSAA playoffs commence this week. They got here by winning their districts .

No local programs advanced as wild cards.

Can those three add more hardware to their collection? The next few weeks will tell. State champions will be crowned Nov. 4-9.

First Baptist Christian (13-6) kicks things off with a Region 2-1A quarterfinals match at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Crusaders beat Trinity Christian for the District 5-1A crown last week. Sanigh Arneaud led the way with 15 kills.

As the eighth seed, First Baptist Christian will travel to top-seeded Brevard Heat (21-1).

DeLand and New Smyrna Beach hit the court Wednesday. Both earned the luxury of staying home for the first round.

The second-seeded Bulldogs (23-2) will host No. 7 Timber Creek (12-13) in the Region 1-7A quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The teams have squared off twice this season. DeLand picked up wins both times — 3-0 on Sept. 10 and 2-1 on Sept. 14.

Last week, the Bulldogs swept Forest for the District 2-7A title. They claimed all three sets by at least nine points.

DeLand also ranks fifth in the state poll, the highest of any area squad. It carries a 14-match win streak.

New Smyrna Beach (13-10) is the next local team in the rankings at No. 81. As a two seed, it will welcome No. 7 Lake Wales (19-2) to town for the Region 2-5A quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The Barracudas clinched their playoff berth with a 3-0 victory over Innovation in the District 6-5A finals. Megan Lee and Bailey Jones put down 14 and 13 kills, respectively.

