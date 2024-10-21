Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Daytona Beach News-Journal

    Orange City Police loses 11 cars after unprecedented flooding at police station, City Hall

    By Brenno Carillo, Daytona Beach News-Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16aWyq_0wFLB9po00

    Following unprecedented flooding from last week’s Hurricane Milton , 11 Orange City Police cars were sent for repairs after suffering significant water damage, officials said.

    The storm's 16-inch rainfall caused the City Council Chambers and the adjacent police station, located on the northeast corner of U.S. 17-92 and Graves Avenue, to flood like never before, according to City Manager Dale Arrington and Mayor Gary Blair.

    The 11 cars and one motorcycle were parked in an alley near the police station during the storm, according to the mayor.

    After Milton: Milton damages at $267M in Volusia; residents call for action on flooding

    Arrington said the city sent the cars to the dealership to be evaluated for damage and has not yet received a report back.

    “Following the receipt of their report, we’ll have to deal with our insurance company and then we’ll be able to make a call,” Arrington said.

    The city manager said the vehicles “stopped working” and could not be started.

    In an email to The News-Journal, Orange City Police Chief Wayne Miller said the 11 damaged vehicles are not the department's entire fleet.

    "The majority of the agency cars were not damaged," Miller wrote. "A couple of the cars damaged from the high water/water intrusion were unmarked investigators cars – not all were marked units."

    According to the police chief, the city has borrowed "three marked patrol cars from the City of DeLand while ours are being evaluated."

    The police station, however, is not yet functional after it experienced significant flooding, Arrington said.

    “All the water came in from U.S. 17-92, so who knows what was in it,” she said, adding that water samples have been sent to labs to help the city determine if and when building operations can resume.

    The city is working to determine if operations can continue in parts of the building until the water sample test results come back, which Arrington said the city expected to receive in total by Friday.

    ‘The water came from a different location this time’

    Blair said that the area housing both buildings used to have flooding problems with major rain events for years.

    But a drainage system was installed on the east side of the police station to deal with water coming from a hill area, Arrington said.

    “Unfortunately, this time around, we got flooded from the west side of the police station in addition to (water from) the east,” she said. “It came in from a completely different area than it has ever come in from before.”

    Blair said the city “didn't anticipate water coming off 17-92 and around the back way.”

    The drainage system on the east side worked, Arrington said, “but it wasn’t set up to deal with flash flooding conditions that we experienced.”

    The city manager said both buildings “were completely inundated” within just two hours after the city received its flash flood alert.

    “When you look at rainfall you have to look at total amount, and you have to look at rate,” Arrington said. “Even if you have a large stormwater system, it will only be able to handle a rate of a certain amount. If you get the same rate over a 24-hour period, the pipes are going to be able to handle that much more easily than if you get the same amount over an hour.”

    Unprecedented flooding at City Hall, police station

    Parts of U.S. 17-92 in the city also saw major damage from Milton . A southbound area of the roadway, south of Enterprise Road, completely collapsed during last week's storm, exposing sand and drainage pipes underneath.

    Threadgill Road, between Harley Strickland Boulevard and Saxon Boulevard near Lowe's, also collapsed.

    Damaged roads: Roads in Orange City washed out, impassable after Hurricane Milton

    The segment of U.S. 17-92 damaged by the storm had already been fixed by the Florida Department of Transportation and reopened to traffic Wednesday.

    As for the police station’s future, Arrington said the city does not yet know if it will be a matter of simply drying the inside of the building or rebuilding the facility altogether.

    Police staff is working out of the city's fire department facility in the meantime.

    “We have to wait and see how it is,” she said. “Never, ever have we had this amount of water inside of our buildings.”

    The “saving grace” in the situation, she added was that the water was not inside the buildings for long due to the “diligence of our employees getting the water out the moment the water receded.”

    Because of the city’s reaction, Arrington said she is hopeful that the work was able to “minimize the damage” to the buildings.

    “Fingers crossed we will be able to do a minimal cleanup,” she said.

    News-Journal reporter Mark Harper contributed to this report.

    This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Orange City Police loses 11 cars after unprecedented flooding at police station, City Hall

    Comments / 7
    Add a Comment
    backup or get smacked up
    17h ago
    Very smart genuis move let’s sounds like they did it so they could get new patrol cars
    Valerie Berger
    1d ago
    these cars knowing what was coming should have been moved to higher ground per history of area
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Wendy's in Daytona Beach, Florida cited for 11 violations in Volusia County, needs a follow-up
    Gary Smith3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Florida’s Seafood Restaurant Closed for 2nd Time This Year After Inspection
    Akeena2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Baby girl's 'neck was broken' in Florida ICU after doctors' 'excessive force', parents allege in lawsuit
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    This Sanford-based eatery Is Closing Both of Its Locations Once It Runs Out of Food and Drinks
    Kennardo G. James1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA28 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy