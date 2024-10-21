Orange City Police loses 11 cars after unprecedented flooding at police station, City Hall

Following unprecedented flooding from last week’s Hurricane Milton , 11 Orange City Police cars were sent for repairs after suffering significant water damage, officials said.

The storm's 16-inch rainfall caused the City Council Chambers and the adjacent police station, located on the northeast corner of U.S. 17-92 and Graves Avenue, to flood like never before, according to City Manager Dale Arrington and Mayor Gary Blair.

The 11 cars and one motorcycle were parked in an alley near the police station during the storm, according to the mayor.

Arrington said the city sent the cars to the dealership to be evaluated for damage and has not yet received a report back.

“Following the receipt of their report, we’ll have to deal with our insurance company and then we’ll be able to make a call,” Arrington said.

The city manager said the vehicles “stopped working” and could not be started.

In an email to The News-Journal, Orange City Police Chief Wayne Miller said the 11 damaged vehicles are not the department's entire fleet.

"The majority of the agency cars were not damaged," Miller wrote. "A couple of the cars damaged from the high water/water intrusion were unmarked investigators cars – not all were marked units."

According to the police chief, the city has borrowed "three marked patrol cars from the City of DeLand while ours are being evaluated."

The police station, however, is not yet functional after it experienced significant flooding, Arrington said.

“All the water came in from U.S. 17-92, so who knows what was in it,” she said, adding that water samples have been sent to labs to help the city determine if and when building operations can resume.

The city is working to determine if operations can continue in parts of the building until the water sample test results come back, which Arrington said the city expected to receive in total by Friday.

‘The water came from a different location this time’

Blair said that the area housing both buildings used to have flooding problems with major rain events for years.

But a drainage system was installed on the east side of the police station to deal with water coming from a hill area, Arrington said.

“Unfortunately, this time around, we got flooded from the west side of the police station in addition to (water from) the east,” she said. “It came in from a completely different area than it has ever come in from before.”

Blair said the city “didn't anticipate water coming off 17-92 and around the back way.”

The drainage system on the east side worked, Arrington said, “but it wasn’t set up to deal with flash flooding conditions that we experienced.”

The city manager said both buildings “were completely inundated” within just two hours after the city received its flash flood alert.

“When you look at rainfall you have to look at total amount, and you have to look at rate,” Arrington said. “Even if you have a large stormwater system, it will only be able to handle a rate of a certain amount. If you get the same rate over a 24-hour period, the pipes are going to be able to handle that much more easily than if you get the same amount over an hour.”

Unprecedented flooding at City Hall, police station

Parts of U.S. 17-92 in the city also saw major damage from Milton . A southbound area of the roadway, south of Enterprise Road, completely collapsed during last week's storm, exposing sand and drainage pipes underneath.

Threadgill Road, between Harley Strickland Boulevard and Saxon Boulevard near Lowe's, also collapsed.

The segment of U.S. 17-92 damaged by the storm had already been fixed by the Florida Department of Transportation and reopened to traffic Wednesday.

As for the police station’s future, Arrington said the city does not yet know if it will be a matter of simply drying the inside of the building or rebuilding the facility altogether.

Police staff is working out of the city's fire department facility in the meantime.

“We have to wait and see how it is,” she said. “Never, ever have we had this amount of water inside of our buildings.”

The “saving grace” in the situation, she added was that the water was not inside the buildings for long due to the “diligence of our employees getting the water out the moment the water receded.”

Because of the city’s reaction, Arrington said she is hopeful that the work was able to “minimize the damage” to the buildings.

“Fingers crossed we will be able to do a minimal cleanup,” she said.

