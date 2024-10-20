Bethune-Cookman earns first win over Mississippi Valley State; Stetson drops shootout

It could’ve been a here-we-go-again situation.

Instead, it led to Bethune-Cookman’s first victory of the season.

The Wildcats (1-6) held on to beat Mississippi Valley State 20-10 Saturday on the road.

After Bethune-Cookman jumped ahead 17-3 in the third quarter, the Delta Devils cut the lead to 17-10 late in the period and were threatening to tie it early in the fourth. They had a first-and-goal at the Wildcats’ 2-yard line.

But Bethune-Cookman stood up.

It stuffed three straight runs before an illegal substitution penalty pushed Mississippi Valley State back to the 6-yard line. On fourth-and-goal, the Delta Demons threw incomplete for a turnover on downs.

The Wildcats followed the stop with a 16-play, 88-yard drive that drained almost nine minutes off the clock. Cade Hechter capped it with a 22-yard field goal to seal the game.

Bethune-Cookman built its 14-3 halftime lead with some help from Luke Sprague.

The quarterback entered in relief of starter Cam Ransom in the second quarter. He led two first-half touchdown drives — one ending with a 1-yard QB run and another closing with a 34-yard strike to Lorenzo Jenkins.

Sprague hit on three of his eight passes for 73 yards.

Dennis Palmer produced much of the Wildcats’ offensive output. On 27 carries, he posted 126 yards.

Defensively, Kevin Wahsington Jr. paved the way with a team-high 10 tackles. Joshua Thornhill grabbed an interception, and Ejike Brown and Ebenezer Dibula each tallied a sack. Ten points were the fewest the unit has allowed this season.

Bethune-Cookman outgained Mississippi Valley State 317-311.

Next week, the Wildcats will host their homecoming game against Jackson State. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. at Daytona Stadium .

Davidson 70, Stetson 48

Despite five players scoring touchdowns for the Stetson Hatters (2-4), they lost a road contest to Davidson by three scores Saturday.

The Wildcats’ offensive numbers looked staggering. They collected 667 yards, including 411 of those on the ground. They rushed for seven scores. Fourteen players had carries.

In the end, they scored 70 points, their most since dropping 84 during a win over St. Andrews last season. Davidson opened with a 21-0 advantage and led 35-21 at halftime.

Stetson didn’t slouch offensively, either.

The Hatters put forth 490 yards (436 passing). Six of their seven touchdowns came via the aerial attack.

Brady Meitz and Trip Maxwell each tossed three touchdown passes. Fabian Baez and Aanjay Feliciano caught two apiece. Ronnel Johnson racked up 131 receiving yards.

Stetson will welcome Presbyterian to DeLand for its homecoming game at 1 p.m. Saturday.

