Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Daytona Beach News-Journal

    UCF Knights football: Midseason superlatives after disappointing 3-3 start

    By Chris Boyle, Daytona Beach News-Journal,

    2 days ago

    ORLANDO — UCF reached — stumbled into, more accurately — the midway point of the 2024 football season last Saturday with a frustrating home defeat to Cincinnati , its third straight loss to negate a promising 3-0 start.

    The Knights followed the same path last season, their first in the Big 12, and endured a five-game skid before breaking it at Cincinnati's expense and achieving bowl eligibility with a November rebound. Making a ninth straight bowl trip will be even tougher this time around, factoring in what lies ahead on UCF's schedule.

    Its next two opponents — Iowa State and BYU — sit 12th and 13th in the US LBM Coaches Poll , respectively. Combined with Arizona, Arizona State, West Virginia and Utah, UCF's final six adversaries boast a record of 27-9.

    But that's in the future. Let's first look back on the first half and hand out superlatives for UCF's opening six games: its most valuable players on offense and defense, its best win, its worst loss and its top freshman to date.

    UCF Knights football: Gus Malzahn turns to EJ Colson, Jacurri Brown in search of one thing

    Offensive MVP: RB RJ Harvey

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RAfI7_0wDNoQTb00

    As RJ Harvey goes, so too does the UCF offense. Such has been proven in their three wins, as well as in their three losses.

    He averaged 149.3 rushing yards in the Knights' victories over New Hampshire , Sam Houston and TCU , and 82 rushing yards as UCF lost to Colorado , Florida and Cincinnati . Opposing defenses are stacking the box to slow Harvey down, yet he is still averaging four yards after contact per carry, per Pro Football Focus.

    Harvey is also one of the Knights' top receiving threats this season, ranking second in yards (195), touchdowns (two) and yards per reception (21.7) among players with at least five catches.

    The Orlando native has totaled 889 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns.

    Honorable mentions: WR Kobe Hudson, TE Randy Pittman Jr. , LT Amari Kight

    Defensive MVP: LB Deshawn Pace

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xLM3Q_0wDNoQTb00

    Pace struggled against his former team, Cincinnati, last weekend. But across the first six games, he's been among the Knights' most impactful defenders.

    The 6-foot-2, 220-pound weakside linebacker leads the team in tackles (28), solo tackles (21) and interceptions (two), nearly returning one for a touchdown in the opener against New Hampshire. Opposing quarterbacks have posted a passer rating of 50.0 throwing into Pace's coverage this season, per PFF.

    He has played the second-most defensive snaps among UCF players (285) and lined up in the box 76.5% of the time.

    Honorable mentions: DE Nyjalik Kelly, S Ladarius Tennison, CB BJ Adams

    Best win: at TCU, Sept. 14

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9Fpb_0wDNoQTb00

    It's, really, the only right choice.

    UCF dug itself out of a 21-point hole , and KJ Jefferson fired a game-tying, 20-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Hudson with 36 seconds left. Colton Boomer, who had three kicks blocked earlier in the evening, split the uprights for the go-ahead PAT, and the Horned Frogs missed a 58-yard desperation field goal as time expired.

    It took the Knights six tries to notch their first Big 12 win the season before, so vibes were understandably high when they entered the bye week tied for a share of the league lead — and with a 30% probability of winning it, according to ESPN's College Football Power Index.

    Honorable mentions: Sam Houston (Sept. 7)

    Worst loss: Colorado, Sept. 28

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jNEcc_0wDNoQTb00

    And then Coach Prime, Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and Co. came to town, shifting the entire mood and trajectory of the Knights' season.

    Colorado declared its intentions of throwing everyone in the box to stop the Knights' then-No. 1 run game, and it succeeded. UCF offered little else, and Sanders picked apart the defense for 290 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-21 romp. Hunter looked every bit the Heisman frontrunner as more than 4 million people watched FOX's national network coverage with nine receptions, 89 yards, a touchdown, two tackles, a pass breakup and an interception.

    The off-field impact might be more significant than the outcome in the long term. UCF lost starting slot receiver Xavier Townsend and five other players the following week as they opted to redshirt with intent to enter the transfer portal. And Malzahn's staff welcomed more than 100 prized recruits for the occasion, only to watch a raucous Bounce House atmosphere dissipate and for the Knights to trail nearly the entire afternoon.

    Honorable mentions: at Florida (Oct. 5), Cincinnati (Oct. 12)

    Top freshman: CB Chasen Johnson

    Redshirt freshmen are eligible here, but Sanford native Johnson rolled over momentum from an impressive debut spring camp to become a regular in the UCF secondary.

    Johnson played 35 snaps at Florida, registered a pass breakup and posted a strong 77.9 PFF coverage grade. He logged a new career-high 42 snaps versus Cincinnati, had one tackle and was flagged for a questionable pass interference call that led to Cincinnati's first touchdown of the day.

    The 6-foot-1, 180-pound true freshman cornerback looks like a crucial piece going forward for UCF's secondary, and it's just a matter of time until he makes his first career start on the boundary.

    Honorable mentions: DE Isaiah Nixon, K Grant Reddick, QB EJ Colson

    This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF Knights football: Midseason superlatives after disappointing 3-3 start

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA6 hours ago
    The Suicide of Actress/Model Margaux Hemingway: 18 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents43 minutes ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA18 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker18 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern5 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today19 minutes ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Jacksonville uses dams to hold back Milton’s floodwaters
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy