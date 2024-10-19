UCF Knights football: Midseason superlatives after disappointing 3-3 start

ORLANDO — UCF reached — stumbled into, more accurately — the midway point of the 2024 football season last Saturday with a frustrating home defeat to Cincinnati , its third straight loss to negate a promising 3-0 start.

The Knights followed the same path last season, their first in the Big 12, and endured a five-game skid before breaking it at Cincinnati's expense and achieving bowl eligibility with a November rebound. Making a ninth straight bowl trip will be even tougher this time around, factoring in what lies ahead on UCF's schedule.

Its next two opponents — Iowa State and BYU — sit 12th and 13th in the US LBM Coaches Poll , respectively. Combined with Arizona, Arizona State, West Virginia and Utah, UCF's final six adversaries boast a record of 27-9.

But that's in the future. Let's first look back on the first half and hand out superlatives for UCF's opening six games: its most valuable players on offense and defense, its best win, its worst loss and its top freshman to date.

Offensive MVP: RB RJ Harvey

As RJ Harvey goes, so too does the UCF offense. Such has been proven in their three wins, as well as in their three losses.

He averaged 149.3 rushing yards in the Knights' victories over New Hampshire , Sam Houston and TCU , and 82 rushing yards as UCF lost to Colorado , Florida and Cincinnati . Opposing defenses are stacking the box to slow Harvey down, yet he is still averaging four yards after contact per carry, per Pro Football Focus.

Harvey is also one of the Knights' top receiving threats this season, ranking second in yards (195), touchdowns (two) and yards per reception (21.7) among players with at least five catches.

The Orlando native has totaled 889 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns.

Honorable mentions: WR Kobe Hudson, TE Randy Pittman Jr. , LT Amari Kight

Defensive MVP: LB Deshawn Pace

Pace struggled against his former team, Cincinnati, last weekend. But across the first six games, he's been among the Knights' most impactful defenders.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound weakside linebacker leads the team in tackles (28), solo tackles (21) and interceptions (two), nearly returning one for a touchdown in the opener against New Hampshire. Opposing quarterbacks have posted a passer rating of 50.0 throwing into Pace's coverage this season, per PFF.

He has played the second-most defensive snaps among UCF players (285) and lined up in the box 76.5% of the time.

Honorable mentions: DE Nyjalik Kelly, S Ladarius Tennison, CB BJ Adams

Best win: at TCU, Sept. 14

It's, really, the only right choice.

UCF dug itself out of a 21-point hole , and KJ Jefferson fired a game-tying, 20-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Hudson with 36 seconds left. Colton Boomer, who had three kicks blocked earlier in the evening, split the uprights for the go-ahead PAT, and the Horned Frogs missed a 58-yard desperation field goal as time expired.

It took the Knights six tries to notch their first Big 12 win the season before, so vibes were understandably high when they entered the bye week tied for a share of the league lead — and with a 30% probability of winning it, according to ESPN's College Football Power Index.

Honorable mentions: Sam Houston (Sept. 7)

Worst loss: Colorado, Sept. 28

And then Coach Prime, Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and Co. came to town, shifting the entire mood and trajectory of the Knights' season.

Colorado declared its intentions of throwing everyone in the box to stop the Knights' then-No. 1 run game, and it succeeded. UCF offered little else, and Sanders picked apart the defense for 290 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-21 romp. Hunter looked every bit the Heisman frontrunner as more than 4 million people watched FOX's national network coverage with nine receptions, 89 yards, a touchdown, two tackles, a pass breakup and an interception.

The off-field impact might be more significant than the outcome in the long term. UCF lost starting slot receiver Xavier Townsend and five other players the following week as they opted to redshirt with intent to enter the transfer portal. And Malzahn's staff welcomed more than 100 prized recruits for the occasion, only to watch a raucous Bounce House atmosphere dissipate and for the Knights to trail nearly the entire afternoon.

Honorable mentions: at Florida (Oct. 5), Cincinnati (Oct. 12)

Top freshman: CB Chasen Johnson

Redshirt freshmen are eligible here, but Sanford native Johnson rolled over momentum from an impressive debut spring camp to become a regular in the UCF secondary.

Johnson played 35 snaps at Florida, registered a pass breakup and posted a strong 77.9 PFF coverage grade. He logged a new career-high 42 snaps versus Cincinnati, had one tackle and was flagged for a questionable pass interference call that led to Cincinnati's first touchdown of the day.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound true freshman cornerback looks like a crucial piece going forward for UCF's secondary, and it's just a matter of time until he makes his first career start on the boundary.

Honorable mentions: DE Isaiah Nixon, K Grant Reddick, QB EJ Colson

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF Knights football: Midseason superlatives after disappointing 3-3 start