What channel is UCF vs Iowa State on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

If it wants to snap its losing skid, UCF football faces a tall task tonight in undefeated Iowa State.

The Knights are 3-3 (1-2 in Big 12) and have lost three straight games after falling 19-13 last week vs. Cincinnati . Coach Gus Malzahn benched quarterback KJ Jefferson and gave 17-year-old freshman EJ Colson the start, but Miami transfer Jacurri Brown took over with 207 yards and a touchdown while running for 84 yards. Malzahn named Brown the starting QB on Friday.

No. 12 Iowa State is 6-0 (3-0) after beating West Virginia 28-16 on the road last week. Quarterback Rocco Becht threw for 265 yards and a touchdown, while Carson Hansen ran for 96 yards and three TDs. Coach Matt Campbell has the Big 12's top-ranked defense as well as two of the conference's best wide receivers: Jaylin Noel (528 yards, 3 TDs) and Jayden Higgins (505, 5).

Here's how to watch the UCF game, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

What channel is UCF football vs Iowa State on today?

TV channel: FS1

Livestream: Fubo (free trial)

UCF vs. Iowa State will broadcast nationally on FS1 in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Trent Rush and Spencer Tillman will call the game from the booth at Jack Trice Stadium. Streaming options for the game include Fubo , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Watch UCF vs Iowa State live on Fubo (free trial)

UCF vs Iowa State time today

Date: Saturday, October 19

Saturday, October 19 Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The UCF vs. Iowa State game starts at 7:30 p.m. from Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

UCF vs Iowa State predictions, picks, odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Oct. 17.

Iowa State 30, UCF 10 : UCF's offense is stuck in a rut, though Brown provided a "spark" at quarterback. That's not an ideal situation ahead of a matchup against the nation's No. 5 scoring defense, one allowing just 11 points per game. - Chris Boyle

ODDS: Iowa State by 13½

O/U: 49½

August 29: vs. New Hampshire (W 57-3)

September 7: vs. Sam Houston (W 45-14)

September 14: at TCU (W 35-34)

September 21: Open

September 28: vs. Colorado (L 48-21)

October 5: at Florida (L 24-13)

October 12: vs. Cincinnati (L 19-13)

October 19: at Iowa State, 7:30 p.m.

October 26: vs. BYU

November 2: vs. Arizona

November 9: at Arizona State

November 16: Open

November 23: at West Virginia

November 29: vs. Utah, 8 p.m.

Record: 3-3

Iowa State football schedule 2024

August 31: vs North Dakota (W 21-3)

September 7: at Iowa (W 20-19)

September 14: Open

September 21: vs Arkansas State (W 52-7)

September 28: at Houston (W 20-0)

October 5: vs Baylor (W 43-21)

October 12: at West Virginia (W 28-16)

October 19: vs UCF, 7:30 p.m.

October 26: Open

November 2: vs Texas Tech

November 9: vs Kansas in Kansas City

November 16: vs Cincinnati

November 23: at Utah

November 30: vs Kansas State

Record: 6-0

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: What channel is UCF vs Iowa State on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game