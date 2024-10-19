Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Daytona Beach News-Journal

    What channel is UCF vs Iowa State on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

    By Dan Rorabaugh, USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OpBlq_0wDNnXgt00

    If it wants to snap its losing skid, UCF football faces a tall task tonight in undefeated Iowa State.

    The Knights are 3-3 (1-2 in Big 12) and have lost three straight games after falling 19-13 last week vs. Cincinnati . Coach Gus Malzahn benched quarterback KJ Jefferson and gave 17-year-old freshman EJ Colson the start, but Miami transfer Jacurri Brown took over with 207 yards and a touchdown while running for 84 yards. Malzahn named Brown the starting QB on Friday.

    No. 12 Iowa State is 6-0 (3-0) after beating West Virginia 28-16 on the road last week. Quarterback Rocco Becht threw for 265 yards and a touchdown, while Carson Hansen ran for 96 yards and three TDs. Coach Matt Campbell has the Big 12's top-ranked defense as well as two of the conference's best wide receivers: Jaylin Noel (528 yards, 3 TDs) and Jayden Higgins (505, 5).

    Here's how to watch the UCF game, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

    What channel is UCF football vs Iowa State on today?

    TV channel: FS1

    Livestream: Fubo (free trial)

    UCF vs. Iowa State will broadcast nationally on FS1 in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Trent Rush and Spencer Tillman will call the game from the booth at Jack Trice Stadium. Streaming options for the game include Fubo , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

    Watch UCF vs Iowa State live on Fubo (free trial)

    UCF vs Iowa State time today

    • Date: Saturday, October 19
    • Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    The UCF vs. Iowa State game starts at 7:30 p.m. from Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

    UCF vs Iowa State predictions, picks, odds

    Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Oct. 17.

    Iowa State 30, UCF 10 : UCF's offense is stuck in a rut, though Brown provided a "spark" at quarterback. That's not an ideal situation ahead of a matchup against the nation's No. 5 scoring defense, one allowing just 11 points per game. - Chris Boyle

    ODDS: Iowa State by 13½

    O/U: 49½

    UCF football schedule 2024

    • August 29: vs. New Hampshire (W 57-3)
    • September 7: vs. Sam Houston (W 45-14)
    • September 14: at TCU (W 35-34)
    • September 21: Open
    • September 28: vs. Colorado (L 48-21)
    • October 5: at Florida (L 24-13)
    • October 12: vs. Cincinnati (L 19-13)
    • October 19: at Iowa State, 7:30 p.m.
    • October 26: vs. BYU
    • November 2: vs. Arizona
    • November 9: at Arizona State
    • November 16: Open
    • November 23: at West Virginia
    • November 29: vs. Utah, 8 p.m.
    • Record: 3-3

    Iowa State football schedule 2024

    • August 31: vs North Dakota (W 21-3)
    • September 7: at Iowa (W 20-19)
    • September 14: Open
    • September 21: vs Arkansas State (W 52-7)
    • September 28: at Houston (W 20-0)
    • October 5: vs Baylor (W 43-21)
    • October 12: at West Virginia (W 28-16)
    • October 19: vs UCF, 7:30 p.m.
    • October 26: Open
    • November 2: vs Texas Tech
    • November 9: vs Kansas in Kansas City
    • November 16: vs Cincinnati
    • November 23: at Utah
    • November 30: vs Kansas State
    • Record: 6-0

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: What channel is UCF vs Iowa State on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA6 hours ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents43 minutes ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA18 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker18 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern5 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today19 minutes ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    Jacksonville uses dams to hold back Milton’s floodwaters
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    In Memory of Singer Jermaine Stewart: 27 Years After His Tragic Death by AIDS-related Liver Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Meet Kiki: The Tiny 11lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy