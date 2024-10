Matanzas earns district win over Belleview in hurricane makeup; Matt Forrest sets record

With the Pirates’ 35-24 victory over Belleview Thursday, Matt Forrest became the winningest coach in Matanzas football history. He picked up his 25th win in his fifth season in charge.

The Pirates trailed 9-0 after the first quarter.

In the second, Ladarien Baker got them on the board with a fumble scoop-and-score. Matanzas (4-4) grabbed its first lead 13-9 halfway through the quarter on a 12-yard touchdown run by James Peterson.

Belleview (0-6) responded with a pick-six with 3:21 left in the first half, but the Pirates answered before intermission. DJ Harris scampered for a 6-yard TD and a 19-16 lead.

Quarterback Caden Burchfield played add-on with a 2-yard scoring plunge midway through the third quarter. Just a minute later, the Rattlers kept it close with a touchdown run and a two-point conversion, trimming their deficit to 26-24.

They did not score again, though.

Matanzas collected a safety with two minutes to go in the third quarter. In the fourth, the Pirates sealed their first District 4-5A win of the year with a 9-yard touchdown run by Peterson to make it 35-24 and some clutch defense.

Originally scheduled for last Friday, the contest was shifted to Thursday due to Hurricane Milton .

Next Friday, Matanzas will host Menendez at 7 p.m.

(This story was updated because an earlier version inaccurately stated Matt Forrest's career win total. His career record is 25-24.)

