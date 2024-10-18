NASCAR odds for Las Vegas, for the championship. Is Kyle Larson too easy?

Three of the first six playoff races have been won by non-playoff racers.

By that math, it stands to reason there’s a 50-50 chance a non-playoff racer will win this week at Las Vegas, right?

Right. Or right enough , anyway.

Tell that to the betting public and the oddsmakers who react to their actions.

The top eight names on the odds pylon belong to guys still in the hunt for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Here, check it out for yourself …

NASCAR odds for South Point 400 at Las Vegas

+350: Kyle Larson.

+800: William Byron.

+900: Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell.

+1200: Ryan Blaney.

+1400: Joey Logano, Chase Elliott.

+1600: Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr.

+1750: Ross Chastain.

+2000: Ty Gibbs.

+2500: Brad Keselowski.

+3000: Bubba Wallace, Alex Bowman, Chris Buescher.

+6000: Chase Briscoe.

+7500: Daniel Suarez, Austin Cindric.

+10000: Shane van Gisbergen, Erik Jones, Noah Gragson.

+15000: Zane Smith, Josh Berry, Carson Hocevar, Austin Dillon.

+25000: Michael McDowell, Ricky Stenhouse, Ryan Preece, Todd Gilliland, Justin Haley.

+50000: Jimmie Johnson, John Hunter Nemechek, Corey LaJoie, Daniel Hemric, Harrison Burton.

+100000: Cody Ware.

Did you find Jimmie Johnson down there?

Look, we get it. Jimmie Johnson’s occasional starts this year are likely more about promotional opportunities for the Legacy Motor Club team he co-owns. These are quite literally business trips — 400 and 500 miles at a time, which adds up on the company's mileage reimbursement reports!

I’m sure the meet-and-greets are going well, but man once that green flag waves, the results make Jimmie’s IndyCar effort look downright superb.

In seven starts this season, Jimmie has … has … nope, can’t do it. Can’t bring myself to give the details because we’re talking about a seven-time champ, a really good guy, and a husband and father.

Above, you see one driver — ONE — with worse odds at Vegas than Jimmie. That should tell you how things have gone on the track.

Back to the business at hand.

Pick a Vegas winner: Kyle Larson too easy?

We’ve gone over this before, and quite recently. Kyle Larson doesn’t follow a win with quality.

His five finishes this year when coming off a checkered flag: 14, 34, 34, 7, 26.

Of course, that butts up against Kyle’s last three finishes at Vegas: 2, 1, 1.

That explains why he’s 3½-to-1 this week when the next closest favorite is 8-to-1. The problem with betting Kyle this week is stated above, along with the fact he won’t pay all that well for the inherent risk taken.

But there’s also an obvious issue with not betting Kyle: Excellent driver, gold-standard team, not to mention his Vegas track record, so if he wins you’ll feel like an idiot for not seeing it coming.

So maybe a little hedge action to recoup some of the money spent on a longer shot? Yeah, why not?

Now, about the longer longshots.

Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney … or Kyle Busch?

This is a home game for Sin City native Kyle Busch. Also, he desperately wants to run his streak to 20 straight seasons with a trip to Victory Lane. But here’s a problem: Homecomings can be distracting, and Kyle, for all his victories, has won just once in 26 Las Vegas starts.

Here’s your Vegas NASCAR sleeper

Since we’ve talked ourselves out of Kyle Busch, where to go for a decent payoff?

Why not Ross the Boss?

In four of his five Vegas starts since joining Trackhouse Racing three years ago, Ross Chastain has finished between second and fifth. A couple of times he led a bunch of laps.

Also, he just won a few weeks ago at Kansas, a nearly identical track to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. At +1750, my fancy is tickled.

Betting odds for the NASCAR Cup championship

Here are the updated Hard Rock odds for the whole shooting match.

+350: Kyle Larson

+450 : Christopher Bell

+500: Tyler Reddick

+600: Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney

+650: William Byron

+1000: Chase Elliott

+1200: Joey Logano

Why not Joey Logano?

Given the winner-take-all format in the finale at Phoenix, there are no bad bets here. All you have to do is make the final four after these next three races, and you have a legitimate shot.

If you can’t picture Joey Logano winning a race over the next few Sundays, then going to Phoenix with a real chance, you haven’t paid a lot of attention to Joey Logano’s career. See that tweet above? Proof!

He got a mulligan last week when Alex Bowman was DQ’d, so maybe he’ll make the most of it.

