NASCAR at Las Vegas: How to Watch, time and channel as Cup playoffs Round of 8 continues

NASCAR's Cup and Xfinity Series will march in lockstep for the final four races of their seasons. Both enter the playoffs Round of 8 this weekend at Las Vegas, while the Truck Series resumes its playoff run next week.

Here's your times (all Eastern) and channels for the three days in Las Vegas.

Friday: NASCAR Xfinity cars lead off at Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice and qualifying (USA).

Saturday: Cup car on the track, then a race

4:30 p.m.: Cup Series practice and qualifying (USA).

7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 302 (CW).

Sunday: NASCAR Cup playoffs, Round of 8

2:30 p.m.: South Point 400 Cup Series playoff race (NBC).

