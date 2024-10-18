Open in App
    NASCAR at Las Vegas: How to Watch, time and channel as Cup playoffs Round of 8 continues

    By Ken Willis, Daytona Beach News-Journal,

    2 days ago

    NASCAR's Cup and Xfinity Series will march in lockstep for the final four races of their seasons. Both enter the playoffs Round of 8 this weekend at Las Vegas, while the Truck Series resumes its playoff run next week.

    Here's your times (all Eastern) and channels for the three days in Las Vegas.

    Friday: NASCAR Xfinity cars lead off at Las Vegas

    6:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice and qualifying (USA).

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CDUer_0wBvQ0Mo00

    GREAT AMERICAN READ Celebrate a fast-paced history of the Daytona 500 with new book; foreword by Richard Petty

    Saturday: Cup car on the track, then a race

    4:30 p.m.: Cup Series practice and qualifying (USA).

    7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 302 (CW).

    Sunday: NASCAR Cup playoffs, Round of 8

    2:30 p.m.: South Point 400 Cup Series playoff race (NBC).

    This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR at Las Vegas: How to Watch, time and channel as Cup playoffs Round of 8 continues

