    • Daytona Beach News-Journal

    UCF Knights vs Iowa State Cyclones: Staff predictions, picks for Big 12 football matchup

    By Chris Boyle, Chris Vinel and Ken Willis, Daytona Beach News-Journal,

    2 days ago

    The UCF Knights have beaten a ranked opponent each of the last two seasons.

    If they want to make it three in a row, they may have to knock off Iowa State , which sits 12th in the US LBM Coaches Poll, this week or No. 13 BYU next week. Those are the only ranked opponents, currently, left on their 2024 schedule.

    UCF and the Cyclones enter their 7:30 p.m. Saturday matchup at Jack Trice Stadium heading in opposite directions.

    Iowa State cruised to a 6-0 start for the first time since 1938. It would match the best start in school history with a seventh straight win.

    The Knights (3-3, 1-2) drag a three-game losing streak into Ames. They have encountered a half-dozen opt-outs and benched starting quarterback KJ Jefferson in favor of EJ Colson and Jacurri Brown last week.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44OXyn_0wBuYruR00

    As of Thursday, BetMGM listed the Cyclones as 13½-point favorites.

    What does the Daytona Beach News-Journal’s panel think? UCF reporter Chris Boyle, sports reporter Chris Vinel and columnist Ken Willis give their thoughts below.

    Their records so far:

    • Boyle: 4-2
    • Vinel: 4-2
    • Willis: 4-2

    Chris Boyle: Iowa State 30, UCF 10

    UCF's offense is stuck in a rut, though Brown provided a "spark" at quarterback this past weekend versus Cincinnati. That's not an ideal situation ahead of a matchup against the nation's No. 5 scoring defense, one allowing just 11 points per game.

    Iowa State held West Virginia's powerful rushing offense to 148 yards, while Carson Hansen scored three times on the ground for the Cyclones and Rocco Becht added 265 yards and a TD through the air.

    The Cyclones get four of their last six games at home, providing a golden opportunity to punch a ticket to the Big 12 championship game. They won't squander it this weekend in front of a packed crowd in prime time.

    Chris Vinel: Iowa State 31, UCF 17

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N6Xbd_0wBuYruR00

    Not only is Iowa State winning right now. It's doing so convincingly. The Cyclones have claimed five of their six victories by at least 12 points. The lone exception came way back on Sept. 7 during a rivalry showdown against Iowa.

    The highest point total Iowa State has allowed this season is 21. That's bad news for the Knights, who haven't eclipsed 21 in a month and are riding the QB carousel.

    Ken Willis: Iowa State 37, UCF 17

    I'm not against zigging when other zag, and certainly not against picking an upset now and then.

    But only when appropriate.

    These two programs are trending in entirely different directions right now, and even the two guys above recognize it.

    This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF Knights vs Iowa State Cyclones: Staff predictions, picks for Big 12 football matchup

