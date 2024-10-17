Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Daytona Beach News-Journal

    God bless Neal Brown: West Virginia football coach talks sanity. Fans go insane

    By Ken Willis, Daytona Beach News-Journal,

    2 days ago

    Sometimes, I think you’d be better off with a gambling problem than developing a strong rooting interest in any sporting organization.

    Better off using sports as nothing but a craps table upon which you cast your savings in hopes of turning them into winnings. At least you’d usually have a 50-50 chance of leaving happy.

    Pour your heart and soul into a team if you wish, young fella, but trust me, when you transition into old dude, you’ll realize how quickly it aged you. For every time “your team” filled your soul with warmth and joy, you’ll remember the 20 times it ran your innards through a wood chipper and fed ’em to the hogs.

    I say all that to, finally, say this: God bless Neal Brown.

    GUS MALZAHN Where UCF football coach Gus Malzahn's compensation, buyout rank in Big 12

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GA3rw_0wAK15uT00

    Do your own research, but trust me, you’re unlikely to find anyone else saying that. Upon reading what folks — especially the locals — are saying about the West Virginia University football coach, you’d assume he came out against buckwheat pancakes and John Denver.

    Brown’s Mountaineers were a trendy preseason pick to contend for the Big 12 championship. Halfway through the season, they’re 3-3, with the three losses coming against teams that are a combined 18-0 — the most recent was last Saturday’s loss at home to Iowa State.

    Next up is another home game this week against 5-1 Kansas State. At his early-week press gathering, Brown was asked what message he’d like to send to the WVU faithful regarding last week and the coming week. He should’ve left to take a phone call.

    Instead … here you go, in case you missed it.

    “I get that they want to win. But what I would say is, did they have a good time? Did they enjoy it? It was a pretty good atmosphere. You know, I’m assuming they probably had a pretty good time tailgating.

    “So, if they’re in the deal for enjoyment, then I would come back. I looked at the weather and it’s going to be nice again. I get it, they're frustrated we didn't win. It was an entertaining football game. We just didn’t play well enough to win. With that in mind, they would come back for another entertaining game. Hopefully, we can play better at the end.”

    Blasphemer?

    Would overly hopeful WVU fans and others rather Brown follow the script?

    “The effort is there.”

    “We just have to execute better.”

    “We have to coach better, and that starts with me.”

    As it turns out, yeah, they’d prefer the modern boilerplate. Except for those who’d prefer he throw himself into a volcano. Or off Spruce Knob, at least.

    In a sane world, you’d suggest Brown’s words were the sanest thing you’ve ever heard a coach say during a downcast midseason report.

    Repeat: in a sane world.

    The fact that even seemingly sane folks erupted in disbelief pretty much sums us up. We’re nuts.

    So the advice is clear. Mama’s don’t let your babies grow up to be sports fans. Let’s segue from Waylon & Willie to Kenny Rogers: Let ’em be gamblers.

    The ads are so plentiful, you’re bound to find a wagering website or app where you can readjust your use for sports. They ultimately disappoint you. Take a cold-hearted, numbers-based approach to these things, and your fits of disgust will be tempered each time your pick covers the spread.

    The obvious warning: You might go broke, so tread lightly.

    But your sanity will stay above water.

    Rank & File

    Weekly ranking of Florida’s seven big-league college football programs, based on results versus expectations, current trends, and some parting tips from Jim Cantore.

    1. Miami (6-0). Last week : (ranked 1) Off. This week: at Louisville. What’s up: Canes are 6-0 for the first time since 2017, when they reached 10-0 before losing their last three. They won’t do that again because … well … because. The pick: Cardinals 27, Canes 23.

    2. Florida: (3-3). Last week: (2) Lost to Tennessee in OT, 23-17. This week: Kentucky at home. What’s up: “Quality losses” have become a valuable currency in these rankings. Losing in OT as a massive underdog qualifies, as frustrating as it was for Gator faithful. The pick: Cats 16, Gators 13.

    3 . FAU (2-4). Last week: (4) Lost to North Texas, 41-37. This week : at Texas-San Antone. What’s up: UTSA is also 2-4 and that’s abnormal for the Roadrunners, who have won 18 straight American Conference games at home (Research!!!). The pick: Roadies 35, Owls 30.

    4 . USF (2-4). Last week: (5) Lost to Memphis, 21-3. This week: UAB at home. What’s up: Don’t look now, but the Bulls have a chance to put together a two-game win streak before losing to Navy next month. You think things are shaky in Tuscaloosa? They’re particularly ugly in 1-5 Birmingham. The pick : Bulls 40, Blazers 20.

    5 . FIU (2-5). Last week: (3) Lost to Liberty in OT, 31-24. Wednesday night: Lost to UTEP, 30-21. N ext Tuesday: Sam Houston at home. What’s up: Two more of these midweek CUSA games before rejoining the weekend routine in November. Even before the UTEP loss, decided to spite-drop the Panthers two spots this week for throwing off our rhythm here. The pick: Bearkats 38, Panthers 20.

    6 . UCF (3-3). Last week: (6) Lost to Cincinnati, 19-13. This week: at unbeaten Iowa State. What’s up: Just three Saturdays ago Orlando was a major hub in the college football infrastructure. That was also three losses ago (and counting). The pick: Cyclones 37, Knights 17.

    7. FSU (1-5). Last week: (7) Off. This week: at Duke, Friday. What’s up: Given the current lay of the land, it blows the mind to know FSU is 22-0 all-time versus Duke. Can’t imagine Noles leaving ol’ Durham Town with that clean sheet. The pick: Devils 23, Noles 20.

    The Other Picks: Georgia Bulldogs or Texas Longhorns ?

    Last week it was Oregon-Ohio State, and this week we get another reason to rethink our original disgust with the hyper-expansion of the big-money conferences.

    It used to be, if you got something like Georgia-Texas, No. 5 versus No. 1, it was probably January. But the mega-conference alignments bring along these marquee matchups with a wee bit of regularity.

    For the Longhorns, this is their first blockbuster game as a member of the Southeastern Conference. Saturday night’s weather in Austin will be great. No doubt, the tailgate barbecue will be deep-in-the-heart-worthy.

    Neal Brown would call that a win, but the Hook-ems would likely rather starve and freeze than lose. Damn shame — Dawgs 27, Horns 20.

    Elsewhere: Vols over Bama by 8; Oregon big over Purdue; BYU beats Oak State; Clemson by 20 over Virginia; Indiana wins again, over the Huskers; Auburn upsets Mizzou; S. Carolina beats Oklahoma; Georgia Tech upsets Notre Dame; Illinois over Michigan in OT; LSU beats Arkansas; K-State beats happy-go-lucky WVU; and in a battle of Minnesota saints, the Oles of St. Olaf, at home in Northfield, big over the Saints of St. Scholastica.

    BTW: True, Scholastica kinda sounds like a board game for smart people, but it’s the name of a 6th century Italian Christian — a hermit, at that — who formed the Benedictine nuns and eventually became a saint her own self. It helped her cause to be St. Benedict's sister.

    Anyway, this week’s matchup could be deemed an international affair of Italia-Scandinavia flavor, since St. Olaf is named for the 11th century Norwegian king who wasn’t one to be messed with, as his assorted nicknames suggest. One of the nicer ones: Olaf the Stout.

    Olaf died during a battle in 1030 and was likely speared by his own men. You think we’re in divided times today? The big guy’s own men give him the run-through, and the very next year a big-shot Norwegian bishop is granting him sainthood.

    Reach Ken Willis at ken.willis@news-jrnl.com

    This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: God bless Neal Brown: West Virginia football coach talks sanity. Fans go insane

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Hunter's moon, this week's supermoon, will be biggest, brightest of the year
    Daytona Beach News-Journal3 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena2 hours ago
    Tropical threat from Invest 94L decreases. See what's ahead for Florida
    Daytona Beach News-Journal2 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Gasoline runs low during Milton, but more is on the way
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato22 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune29 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Jacksonville uses dams to hold back Milton’s floodwaters
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA15 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today19 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Northern Kentucky Superintendents warn voters about harms of passing Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy