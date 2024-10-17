UCF Knights football: 3 things to watch in upset bid against Big 12 co-leader Iowa State

ORLANDO — Big 12 championship aspirations are all but mathematically finished for UCF after its 19-13 home defeat to longtime rival Cincinnati . But the Knights could potentially make a statement and play spoiler Saturday night when they make a first visit to Iowa State.

The host Cyclones (6-0, 3-0) — off to their best start since 1938 — are the highest-ranked Big 12 team in the most recent US LBM Coaches Poll , vaulting into the No. 12 spot after a relatively dominant 28-16 road win over West Virginia. Iowa State also has victories over Iowa, Houston and Baylor on its résumé.

UCF (3-3, 1-2), meanwhile, is trying to avoid a near-exact repeat of last year's midseason meltdown after a 3-0 start. The Knights endured five consecutive defeats from mid-September through the entirety of October in 2023, their first season as members of the Big 12.

Since taking over as UCF's head coach in 2021, Gus Malzahn has notched three wins against ranked opponents — most notably last year's surprise Space Game blowout over Oklahoma State. Only one of those victories came outside the Bounce House (Tulane, 2022).

Here are three things to watch as the Knights attempt to deliver another shock in the Big 12 title race.

1. What is Gus Malzahn going to do with UCF's QBs?

Little clarity was offered Monday when reporters asked Gus Malzahn about his plan behind center going forward.

Malzahn confirmed that Miami transfer Jacurri Brown would see the first reps at practice the following day but stopped short of declaring him the starter. EJ Colson, the 17-year-old true freshman, became the youngest player to start for UCF in program history last weekend.

Colson played three drives, while Brown finished 13 of 20 for 207 yards and one touchdown pass. Brown added 84 rushing yards on 16 attempts, factoring in four Cincinnati sacks.

"I was really pleased with the way he responded," Malzahn said. "The moment wasn't too big for him for the first time really out in real action. Those other two times were just kind of mop-up. I thought he did some really good things. He gave a spark to our offense."

After starting the first five games, KJ Jefferson did not see the field against Cincinnati. Asked if the former Arkansas standout would still have a role, Malzahn replied, "We'll see how that goes moving forward."

Jefferson threw for 1,012 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions at a completion rate of 59.3% — his lowest mark since becoming a full-time college starter. He ran the ball 61 times for 193 yards and another pair of scores.

2. Carson Hansen: Iowa State's latest rushing threat

Iowa State has gotten production from three different running backs at the halfway point of the season.

Abu Sama entered the fall with hype after a strong finish to his freshman campaign, yet he is the Cyclones' third-leading rusher to date (248 yards, one TD). Jaylon Jackson gashed Baylor for 107 yards and two touchdowns but was bottled up by West Virginia (12 carries, 19 yards).

Carson Hansen instead celebrated a career day on the ground, carrying 20 times for 96 yards and three touchdowns against the Mountaineers. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound sophomore had found the end zone only twice as a Cyclone entering last Saturday.

"I think we're just a family," Hansen said. "No matter who has the game, we're just like, 'Next man up.' It's just kind of a family and a brotherhood in there. That's how we roll, and that's how it's been."

UCF's defensive staff will have to find a way to slow down the Cyclones' numerous weapons. Rocco Becht is completing 66.5% of his throws with 10 touchdowns and just three picks. Wide receivers Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins have each surpassed the 500-yard mark, combining for eight TD receptions. Tight ends Benjamin Brahmer and Stevo Klotz can put their hands in the dirt and open holes on the ground or hurt teams in the pass game.

3. Can UCF consistently get off the field on third down?

On paper, this is one of the key mismatches separating the two teams.

Iowa State converted 9 of 14 tries on third down last week, including three times on a 91-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter that bled 8:08 off the clock and sucked the life out of a rabid West Virginia crowd. The Cyclones are tied for 17th in the nation, keeping the chains moving at a 48.7% success rate.

As for UCF's defense, it ties for 113th nationally with a 45.1% conversion rate. TCU was successful on its first seven third-down attempts on Sept. 14, and Florida cashed in on its first four tries on the so-called money down. Cincinnati had a 9-for-16 day on third down against the Knights last week, scoring both of its touchdowns on third-and-goals: a 3-yard Brendan Sorsby run and a 4-yard Tony Johnson catch.

Avoiding costly penalties — specifically a handful of offsides calls that shortened distances to gain and expanded opposing offensive playbooks — and generating pressure will be crucial for UCF. The Knights sacked Sorsby twice and forced him into a couple of interceptions — first career picks for veteran defensive backs BJ Adams and Ladarius Tennison.

