    UCF Knights football focusing on 2 key areas ahead of difficult trip to No. 12 Iowa State

    By Chris Boyle, Daytona Beach News-Journal,

    1 days ago

    ORLANDO — In the midst of a second straight midseason spiral, UCF has no time to sulk. Instead, the road only gets tougher from here, beginning Saturday with a trip to No. 12 Iowa State (6-0, 3-0 in Big 12 Conference).

    UCF (3-3, 1-2) has lost its past three games — to Colorado , Florida and Cincinnati , respectively — and will face an uphill climb to achieve bowl eligibility for a ninth straight season. Iowa State , meanwhile, is in the driver's seat for a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

    That provides another chance, running back Myles Montgomery feels, for the Knights to rebound and prove they can hang with the league's best.

    "It's a great opportunity to get right back on track," Montgomery said. "What better opportunity would there be than to play on TV against nationally ranked opponent, right? I feel like when we get this win, it will be good for our morale, I guess you could say. I can't wait."

    UCF Knights football: Starting QB not official yet, but Jacurri Brown will take first practice reps

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OpBlq_0w8mrNPs00

    During his press availability Monday, Knights coach Gus Malzahn identified two key areas in which the Knights must improve to have a shot against Iowa State, or any upper-echelon team, for that matter: red-zone offense and third-down defense.

    UCF ranks 107th in the red zone this season, scoring on 20 of their 26 trips. However, the Knights have finished only 14 of those drives with touchdowns — a conversion rate of 53.8%. Points already figure to be at a premium Saturday against Iowa State's fifth-ranked scoring defense, which allows 11 points per game.

    Scheme-wise, the Knights will see an odd front reminiscent to what Cincinnati ran a week ago. Tyson Veidt, Cincinnati's defensive coordinator, previously served as Iowa State's linebackers coach.

    "There are some similarities, but you can tell a difference that (Iowa State) is the original. And they have all the bells and whistles that go with it," Malzahn said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3biKHo_0w8mrNPs00

    Getting off the field has been a sore spot for the Knights' defense since the start of conference play. TCU converted its first seven tries on third down, and Florida moved the chains four times on a 15-play opening touchdown drive. Last week, Cincinnati went 9 of 16 on third down — including both of its touchdowns, a 3-yard run by Brendan Sorsby and a 4-yard pass from Sorsby to Tony Johnson.

    "We haven't showed what we can (be)," defensive end Malachi Lawrence said. "The discipline, we keep beating ourselves. Once we get past that point, I believe we're going to be a really good team."

    Iowa State keeps drives alive with its balanced, experienced offense. The Cyclones are tied for 17th in third-down conversions (48.7% rate), averaging 174.3 rushing yards and 247.8 passing yards per game.

    Sophomore quarterback Rocco Becht ranks 22nd in the FBS in passing efficiency, tossing 10 touchdowns compared to just three interceptions. Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins have each surpassed 500 receiving yards on the season.

    "We're playing one of the better teams in college football, and one of the hottest teams on their home field," Malzahn said. "We're looking forward to the challenge."

    This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF Knights football focusing on 2 key areas ahead of difficult trip to No. 12 Iowa State

