Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Daytona Beach News-Journal

    Miami Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert on Tua Tagovailoa injury return: 'We'll see'

    By Ken Willis, Daytona Beach News-Journal,

    1 days ago

    NEW SMYRNA BEACH — Coming off a win and then a bye week , an upbeat attitude is easier to come by.

    Granted, the Miami Dolphins are still 2-3, still missing their franchise quarterback and banking on a QB from the discard pile. And now they’re going on the road this week to face the Indianapolis Colts , who have won three of their last four.

    So, Raheem Mostert was asked, can you offer any positivity to the fan base?

    “Yeah, yeah, yeah, for sure. We’ve got plenty of signs of positivity,” he said Tuesday in his hometown of New Smyrna Beach. “We’re optimistic right now and ready to go.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PjLvE_0w8mqwuA00

    DAYTONA DAMAGE: NASCAR Daytona Int'l Speedway Turn 4 tunnel area under repair after Hurricane Milton

    As for the early-week headlines regarding Tua Tagovailoa looking to return this season after his latest concussion, Mostert suggested he didn’t learn the news until head coach Mike McDaniel delivered it Monday. He also seems to be taking a more cautious approach.

    “We’ll see,” he said. “I’m not too sure. You never know.”

    In the wake of Hurricane Milton, Mostert was back in New Smyrna Beach Tuesday, using an off day to come home and deliver relief supplies to old friends, a few relatives, and a few hundred others thankful for the bags of food and household needs trucked in by the Raheem Mostert Waves of Success Foundation.

    “Everybody seemed to be happy, had a good smile, a good attitude,” Mostert said inside the gym at the Babe James Community Center. “That’s all you ever want to see.”

    Devon Mostert and the couple’s three young sons joined him. New Smyrna Beach figures to be part of their post-football future, since they recently bought a beachside home that’s currently being renovated.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JjbtB_0w8mqwuA00

    “They say it should be done by the end of the year,” Raheem said.

    This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Miami Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert on Tua Tagovailoa injury return: 'We'll see'

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Aaron Rodgers faces heavy fine for breaking NFL protocol in furious rant after New York Jets’ defeat by Buffalo Bills
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Drew Brees Thinks Something Happened on Jets’ Plane From London That Lead to Robert Saleh’s Firing
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    Deshaun Watson Gets Bad News on NFL Future
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Patrick Mahomes Confirms Taylor Swift Rumor
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Slow-motion replay shows CeeDee Lamb did Dak Prescott dirty on INT vs. Lions
    FanSided2 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds5 days ago
    Potential storm 'Nadine' could hit Florida after Hurricane Milton as Sunshine State faces dual threats
    The Mirror US8 days ago
    Jerry Jones Will Step Down as Dallas Cowboys GM after 2024 Season
    twsn.net2 days ago
    Chiefs: Star WR Suddenly Becomes Available on Trade Market
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Video Shows Alligator Emerge From Hurricane Milton Flood, Attack Vehicle
    iHeartRadio7 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard2 days ago
    NASCAR Round of 8 next; Kyle Larson fights trends; Alex Bowman gets DQ Blizzard; gear up
    Daytona Beach News-Journal2 days ago
    Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole chokes back tears after backlash to her podcast remarks: My mom was ‘offended’
    Page Six2 days ago
    Tropical threat from Invest 94L decreases. See what's ahead for Florida
    Daytona Beach News-Journal22 hours ago
    Dolphins trade proposal lands Miami some quarterback insurance for Tua
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Baltimore Orioles Rookie Slugger Undergoes Successful Surgery as Offseason Begins
    Fastball On SI2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy