NEW SMYRNA BEACH — Coming off a win and then a bye week , an upbeat attitude is easier to come by.

Granted, the Miami Dolphins are still 2-3, still missing their franchise quarterback and banking on a QB from the discard pile. And now they’re going on the road this week to face the Indianapolis Colts , who have won three of their last four.

So, Raheem Mostert was asked, can you offer any positivity to the fan base?

“Yeah, yeah, yeah, for sure. We’ve got plenty of signs of positivity,” he said Tuesday in his hometown of New Smyrna Beach. “We’re optimistic right now and ready to go.”

As for the early-week headlines regarding Tua Tagovailoa looking to return this season after his latest concussion, Mostert suggested he didn’t learn the news until head coach Mike McDaniel delivered it Monday. He also seems to be taking a more cautious approach.

“We’ll see,” he said. “I’m not too sure. You never know.”

In the wake of Hurricane Milton, Mostert was back in New Smyrna Beach Tuesday, using an off day to come home and deliver relief supplies to old friends, a few relatives, and a few hundred others thankful for the bags of food and household needs trucked in by the Raheem Mostert Waves of Success Foundation.

“Everybody seemed to be happy, had a good smile, a good attitude,” Mostert said inside the gym at the Babe James Community Center. “That’s all you ever want to see.”

Devon Mostert and the couple’s three young sons joined him. New Smyrna Beach figures to be part of their post-football future, since they recently bought a beachside home that’s currently being renovated.

“They say it should be done by the end of the year,” Raheem said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Miami Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert on Tua Tagovailoa injury return: 'We'll see'