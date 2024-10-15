Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Daytona Beach News-Journal

    UCF Knights football tickets vs Iowa State: Best prices for remaining available seats

    By Chris Vinel, Daytona Beach News-Journal,

    2 days ago

    As UCF football tries to end a three-game slump , it faces its toughest opponent yet.

    The Knights will head to Ames, Iowa, for a meeting with Iowa State Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Jack Trice Stadium. The game will air on FS1.

    The undefeated Cyclones (6-0, 3-0 in Big 12 Conference) sit at No. 12 in the US LBM Coaches Poll this week, marking the first time UCF squares off with a ranked team this season. The Knights (3-3, 1-2) need to get used to it, though.

    Next week, they’ll take on BYU (6-0, 3-0), which ranks 13th.

    UCF has never played Iowa State, which enters off a win over West Virginia, making for an appealing travel opportunity for fans. Let’s glance at the resale ticket market.

    See UCF football ticket prices for every game this season

    UCF tickets vs Iowa State

    As of Tuesday morning, here is what ticket prices for UCF vs. Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium are starting at, fees not included:

    Prices in the lower bowl range from $65 to $897 across the three sites.

    To see a full list of ticket prices, visit StubHub , Vivid Seats and Ticketmaster .

    UCF football schedule 2024

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S0Y7B_0w7Haz8N00

    Date Opponent
    Thursday, Aug. 29 vs. New Hampshire (57-3 win)
    Saturday, Sept. 7 vs. Sam Houston (45-14 win)
    Saturday, Sept. 14 at TCU* (35-34 win)
    Saturday, Sept. 21 OPEN
    Saturday, Sept. 28 vs. Colorado* (48-21 loss)
    Saturday, Oct. 5 at Florida (24-13 loss)
    Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Cincinnati* (19-13 loss)
    Saturday, Oct. 19 at Iowa State*
    Saturday, Oct. 26 vs. BYU*
    Saturday, Nov. 2 vs. Arizona*
    Saturday, Nov. 9 at Arizona State*
    Saturday, Nov. 16 OPEN
    Saturday, Nov. 23 at West Virginia*
    Friday, Nov. 29 vs. Utah*
    Saturday, Dec. 6 Big 12 Championship Game#

    * Big 12 game; # in Arlington, Texas

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF Knights football tickets vs Iowa State: Best prices for remaining available seats

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato22 hours ago
    Popular Italian Spot Has Officially Closed Its Doors in Florida
    Akeena20 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post14 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Miami Dolphins Raheem Mostert visits hometown of NSB to deliver Hurricane Milton relief
    Daytona Beach News-Journal19 hours ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    NASCAR Round of 8 next; Kyle Larson fights trends; Alex Bowman gets DQ Blizzard; gear up
    Daytona Beach News-Journal2 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Hunter's moon, this week's supermoon, will be biggest, brightest of the year
    Daytona Beach News-Journal18 hours ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    Is Pennsylvania’s top educator in northern Schuylkill? Nominate them!
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    'What's Happening!!' Star Danielle Spencer: In the '70s the Now-Pet Vet Was in a Tragic Car Accident
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy