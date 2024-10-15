UCF Knights football tickets vs Iowa State: Best prices for remaining available seats

As UCF football tries to end a three-game slump , it faces its toughest opponent yet.

The Knights will head to Ames, Iowa, for a meeting with Iowa State Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Jack Trice Stadium. The game will air on FS1.

The undefeated Cyclones (6-0, 3-0 in Big 12 Conference) sit at No. 12 in the US LBM Coaches Poll this week, marking the first time UCF squares off with a ranked team this season. The Knights (3-3, 1-2) need to get used to it, though.

Next week, they’ll take on BYU (6-0, 3-0), which ranks 13th.

UCF has never played Iowa State, which enters off a win over West Virginia, making for an appealing travel opportunity for fans. Let’s glance at the resale ticket market.

UCF tickets vs Iowa State

As of Tuesday morning, here is what ticket prices for UCF vs. Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium are starting at, fees not included:

Prices in the lower bowl range from $65 to $897 across the three sites.

To see a full list of ticket prices, visit StubHub , Vivid Seats and Ticketmaster .

UCF football schedule 2024

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 29 vs. New Hampshire (57-3 win) Saturday, Sept. 7 vs. Sam Houston (45-14 win) Saturday, Sept. 14 at TCU* (35-34 win) Saturday, Sept. 21 OPEN Saturday, Sept. 28 vs. Colorado* (48-21 loss) Saturday, Oct. 5 at Florida (24-13 loss) Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Cincinnati* (19-13 loss) Saturday, Oct. 19 at Iowa State* Saturday, Oct. 26 vs. BYU* Saturday, Nov. 2 vs. Arizona* Saturday, Nov. 9 at Arizona State* Saturday, Nov. 16 OPEN Saturday, Nov. 23 at West Virginia* Friday, Nov. 29 vs. Utah* Saturday, Dec. 6 Big 12 Championship Game#

* Big 12 game; # in Arlington, Texas

