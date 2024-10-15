Open in App
    • Daytona Beach News-Journal

    Defense in Ali Spice case alleges juror misconduct, asks to interview juror

    By Frank Fernandez, Daytona Beach News-Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ImgDW_0w7HITVd00

    Attorneys for Devin Perkins, who was convicted in a crash that killed Tik Tok star Ali Spice and two others , are challenging his conviction and renewing a motion for a new trial, alleging that a juror did not reveal he learned details about the case from a woman previously linked to one of the victims, according to a motion.

    Perkins, 24, was found guilty of three counts of vehicular homicide and one count of reckless driving — serious bodily injury. The jury of four women and two men deliberated for about 20 minutes on Sept. 30 before returning the verdict.

    But Perkins’ attorneys are questioning the conduct of one of the jurors and seeking to interview him in the presence of prosecutors and the judge.

    “Given the nature of the alleged misconduct, the Defendant asserts that there is reason to believe that the verdict is subject to legal challenge on multiple grounds, including but not limited to: juror misconduct, introduction of extraneous prejudicial information … ,” according to the motion filed by David Jancha, one of Perkins’ attorneys.

    The juror is identified as Xavier Enrique Feliciano-Vazquez, who was Juror Number 1, according to the motion.

    Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols has yet to rule on the motion alleging juror misconduct and the motion asking for a new trial, which were filed Oct. 8, the day the courthouses in the circuit closed down for the remainder of the week due to Hurricane Milton.

    Devin Perkins' motion: Evidence suggested Juror No. 1 untruthful

    According to the new defense motions, evidence suggests Juror Number 1 was untruthful during jury selection when he said he did not recognize the names of the victim, witnesses and or defendant in the case. Additionally, when prosecutors, defense attorneys or the judge inquired whether Juror Number 1 had any previous knowledge of the case, he did not indicate he had, the motion states.

    On Oct. 3, Jancha received an email from Stacey Laroche, who identified herself as the mother of a former girlfriend of Kyle Moser, who died in the crash.

    Laroche said she had knowledge of the case because she was close to the Moser family. She said that she would frequent a Dunkin' Donuts in Orange City about three to five days a week to study for four to six hours at a time for school. She said she was there so much that she became friendly with the staff.

    Laroche said that Juror Number 1 worked at the Dunkin' Donuts about a year and a half ago. She said she discussed with the male employee who would become Juror Number 1 that her daughter was an ex-girlfriend of Moser and was having a hard time coping with his death.

    Laroche stated that she discussed with the future juror details of the crash as well as about Perkins and wrong-way driver Thomas Petry. She also spoke with the employee about the people killed in the crash.

    Laroche wrote in the email that she “did not recall any specific words or opinions of Juror 1 during the interactions.”

    Jancha sent a private investigator who took a recorded statement from Laroche on Oct. 8. “The interview further verified the witness’ email statement,” the motion stated.

    Jancha's motion states: "The integrity of the judicial process and Mr. Perkins' constitutional rights are at stake."

    Perkins' case and the night of the crash

    Perkins, of New Smyrna Beach, was driving an Infiniti when it collided with a pickup traveling the wrong way on State Road 44 on Dec. 11, 2022. Three passengers in the Infiniti were killed: Alexandra Dulin, 21, who was also known as Ali Spice with almost a million TikTok followers; Moser, 25, of Daytona Beach; and Ava Fellerman, 20, of Treasure Island.

    Perkins was driving 100 mph just before the crash , according to prosecutors. Blood tests showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.028, well below the 0.08 level at which a person is legally considered intoxicated. The blood tests also found THC, indicating Perkins had used marijuana.

    Petry, 55, of Orange City, was driving the pickup that was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of State Road 44 east of Interstate 4 after leaving an establishment where he had been drinking before the crash , police said. Petry fled the scene of the crash.

    Petry is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 6.

    Family and friends of Perkins, including Moser's and Dulin’s family members, have sent emails to the court after his conviction stating he should not have been prosecuted and that he should not receive jail time.

    Perkins was remanded into custody after the guilty verdict and is being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail awaiting his sentencing. A date has not yet been set.

    Nichols previously rejected a defense motion for a new trial.

    This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Defense in Ali Spice case alleges juror misconduct, asks to interview juror

