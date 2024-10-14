Milton aftermath: Flooding, power outages, closed roads, four deaths

Not long after Hurricane Milton began thrashing Volusia and Flagler counties, a neighbor's oak tree fell and crashed onto Vernon Burton's tool shed, patio, and roof.

Burton, the mayor of Lake Helen − a small West Volusia city that bills itself "the Gem of Florida" − said the entire city flooded like nothing the old-timers had ever seen. It merged the city's namesake, Lake Helen, with Lake Harlen. Flood waters covered parks, crept over roads, and found their way into some homes.

"I could call it a thousand-year storm," he said.

The city of 2,836 residents received 15.61 inches of rain in the 48 hours around Hurricane Milton, according to a preliminary National Weather Service report. That was the most of all cities in that office's 10-county region stretching from Volusia south to Martin County, and it followed several weeks of rain.

Volusia and Flagler cities had the five highest Milton rainfalls of the entire Melbourne region, that report shows, and it also recorded some of the highest gusts, leaving an incomplete, but wide-reaching patchwork of destruction that also included at least four deaths, more than 1,000 residents forced into shelters and untold amounts of damage to homes and infrastructure.

The four Volusia victims were among 17 Floridians who had been killed by Milton, which made landfall at Siesta Key near Sarasota on Wednesday night. That number could have risen since this story's Saturday morning deadline.

The Volusia Medical Examiner determined that two of the victims, a 79-year-old Ormond Beach woman and a 54-year-old Port Orange woman, died after trees fell onto their homes.

Two others died as a result of medical events: One person was preparing for the storm by boarding up a home; the other called 9-1-1 due to illness but emergency medical responders were unable to reach the victim in time due to the storm, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

A city-by-city look at Milton's wallop, starting with DeLand

The carnage of Hurricane Milton reached all corners of Volusia and Flagler counties. Just across Interstate 4 from Lake Helen, homes in the Glen Eagles subdivision off Orange Camp Road in DeLand were 3 and 4 feet underwater.

Thousands of homes have sprouted in southwest DeLand over the past 25 years, and Facebook commenters blamed development and building over former swampy wetlands for the flooding. While flooding there and across the region will lead to further probing into potential overdevelopment − perhaps the foremost issue of concern among Volusia and Flagler voters − the most direct cause was 12 inches of rain Milton delivered to parts of the city.

Astor and other St. Johns River communities can only watch waters rise

To DeLand's west, the town of Astor straddles the St. Johns River, which normally runs parallel to River Road. On Friday, the roadway was covered by about a foot of water after 8.8 inches of rain fell there.

“This is worse than Ian,” said Mike Battaglia, referencing 2022's devastating storm as he stood on his driveway looking at a neighbor's flooded home.

“Water is all in her bedroom and up to the chimney,” he said.

The St. Johns River reached 4.8 feet, above the 4.5-foot threshold. The National Water Prediction Service is warning that major widespread and long-duration flooding will occur with "water rescues and evacuations necessary."

Orange City, DeBary, Deltona face infrastructure challenges

The southwest Volusia communities of Orange City and DeBary saw 10 and nearly 15 inches of rain, respectively, during Milton, and some of the roadways in the area showed it.

The Florida Department of Transportation announced Friday that two Interstate 4 ramps at Exit 111, Saxon Boulevard, were closed due to Milton flooding. Part of South Volusia Avenue, or U.S. 17-92, south of Enterprise Road completely collapsed, exposing sand and drainage pipes underneath.

AdventHealth Fish Memorial, the Orange City hospital, suffered a water intrusion during Milton, and an adjacent road, Threadgill Place, was washed out and impassable. A hospital spokesman said Fish Memorial remained open for patient care but advised the community to use the entrance off Harley Strickland Boulevard.

Elsewhere on 17-92, the entrance to Four Townes shopping center in Orange City and the DeBary Golf & Country Club were obstructed by floodwater. DeBary officials worked to open the DeBary Golf & Country Club's back entrance along Donald Smith Boulevard on Friday, but Plantation Boulevard remained closed.

Deltona posted a long list of road closures , including the intersection of Lake Helen-Osteen Road and Elkcam Boulevard, as well as a detour for Catalina Boulevard.

Edgewater resident says Milton ‘could have been worse’

Edgewater, which was among Volusia's most affected cities during Hurricane Helene, faced more of the same: "nearly impassable" roads, while homeowners in the Florida Shores neighborhood were out sweeping debris from their front yards and cleaning their driveways.

Matt Harden, a Yule Tree Drive resident, said his street did not see significant flooding after the storm. “We didn’t even lose power, so we got really lucky,” Harden said. “The rain totals were nowhere near Ian.” During that storm, he said Yule Tree Drive was under a foot of water.

Most of the streets Edgewater had closed Friday morning were reopened in the afternoon, according to the city’s road closure map website .

Meanwhile, city crews pumped the 18 th Street canal along Riverside Drive, which remained closed between Virginia Street and Indian River Boulevard/State Road 442 and "Duck Lake" in Florida Shores.

New Smyrna Beach

New Smyrna Beach saw one of the Atlantic Coast's highest-recorded gusts, 86 mph, during Milton, as well as 11 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

As city residents worked around some localized flooding and branches and debris over roadways, they also contended with failed traffic signals along State Road 44, leading to some traffic buildup. Donna Athearn, a resident near the south side of Turnbull Creek − an area significantly flooded by Hurricane Ian in 2022 − said that floodwater was already in retreat Friday morning.

“It was much better. It was half as much as Ian,” Athearn said, crediting the ongoing dredging project in Turnbull Canal. By comparison, she said Milton's winds were “wicked” and unlike other hurricanes. “It was absolutely scary,” she said, adding that the top of a cedar tree near her house broke off and fell onto her carport. “I had never seen wind do that.”

In the city’s historic westside, one observer said the water brought by Milton was milder than Ian. “This floods when it regularly rains,” said Pete Carter, a pastor at Bethel Baptist Church on Enterprise Avenue and a Duss Street resident. “It wasn’t like Ian. During Ian my whole house flooded, almost 18 inches inside. But this wasn’t too bad.”

Still, both Carter and Athearn expressed frustration with the city’s stormwater system. “Ellison Acres took a hit,” Athearn said of a neighborhood north of State Road 44. “More water coming from development further to the west.

“Every time you build in a new home, and you go higher, we’re going to keep doing the same thing, until the city goes in with some sort of ditching or canal system that moves water quicker,” she said.

Port Orange early estimate: $29M in damages

Port Orange neighborhoods near Spruce Creek and Rose Bay − which Ian had flooded two years earlier − were again the most affected areas, city spokesman Mike Springer said.

A segment of Williamson Boulevard near the bridge over Spruce Creek had impassable standing water on Friday, but a detour was put into place through the Sawgrass subdivision. According to Springer, “initial damage assessments reveal that 670 structures were affected, with an estimated $29 million in damages.”

Ponce Inlet says wind gusts reached 99 mph

Ponce Inlet, nestled between the Intracoastal Waterway and Atlantic at the end of the peninsula, reported it had sustained a 99 mph wind gust, while the weather service reported the town had nearly 11 inches of rain during Milton.

While State Road A1A was obstructed near Curlew Street, the town reported two other north-south roads to get back to the mainland − Cardinal Boulevard and Peninsula Drive − were clear for traffic. While residents complained about power outages on social media, one resident posted: "Dodged a bullet. Yards flooded got right up to the house but it didn't get in and the roof stayed on it and everything's good."

Daytona Beach sees rescues

Photos from around Daytona Beach suggest Milton caused a lot of damage − parts of buildings ripped apart, roofs torn off and homes under water. Before the damage assessments are made, it's the stories of individuals that provide insight as to how life has changed for many.

Midtown residents Eugena and George Green had yet to complete repairs from water damage during Ian when Milton arrived and delivered another blow.

"We're flooded," Eugena Green said Thursday. "There's 10 of us here including a 3-month-old (grandchild). We can't even open the door. The water in our house is ankle-high. The water is cold. The water is brown. The streets around us are flooded."

Laurie Amalbert, a resident of the Campbell Park neighborhood since 2022, also faced flooding during Ian. She thought the repairs she and her husband made would secure the home. Then Milton happened.

At 4 a.m. Thursday, water broke through the ceiling of the Florida room, then through some of the home's walls. "I pretty much fell apart. I lost it emotionally," she said.

Volusia County, which along with Volusia County Schools, hosted emergency shelters, had begun working to help some of those evacuees find transitional housing.

Volusia County Councilman Matt Reinhart, whose district includes Daytona Beach, said during a Thursday news conference he had trouble getting out of his own neighborhood.

“This is a very traumatic storm," he said.

Holly Hill high-rise resident: 'Like being in a freight train'

In Holly Hill, Marina Grande resident Alice Gipson, who lives on the 21st floor of the condo complex's south tower, described Milton as a storm of anxiety. "I took a Xanax and went to bed, but it didn't do any good. It was like being in a freight train. You could hear all the rain hitting all night long," she said. Despite that, her power remained on.

On the ground, Townline Lounge & Package manager Timothy Faulkner and his employees had prepped with sandbags at the base of all the restaurant/bar's doors, saying that the corner of Riverside Drive and 2nd Street "habitually floods." Nonetheless, the business was flooded by about 18 inches of water.

Ormond Beach

In Ormond Beach, thousands of people were still without power Saturday morning. During the storm, floodwaters and debris blocked streets and power lines were down. The city's wastewater system also took a hit.

"Due to recent heavy rains and the impact of Hurricane Milton, our water and wastewater system is under significant pressure," the city reported in an emergency announcement. "To help prevent potential overflows, we need your help!"

Residents were urged not to do laundry limit showers and flush only when necessary.

Flagler County sees storm surge, outages

An even higher percentage of Flagler County residents than Volusians suffered from power outages. Meanwhile, storm surge in Flagler Beach left some homes under water, while sand was tossed onto State Road A1A.

Throughout the county, stormwater systems were at capacity, leaving officials to ask residents to limit their water usage to the essentials: "handwashing, drinking, flushing toilets sparingly." That would allow the system to return to functional levels. Palm Coast was anticipating the water conservation measures to be in place through at least Monday.

Palm Coast resident Joe Shimmin said the storm surge could have been worse but for a recently completed beach renourishment project in Flagler Beach. “We didn’t get hit as hard as we were prepared for,” he said. “All that sand that they brought in here made a big difference. Had it not been here, it would have been a different story.”

Staff Writers Brenno Carillo, Clayton Park, Patricio G. Balona, Jim Abbott, Sheldon Gardner, Frank Fernandez, Ashley Varese and Chris Bridges, contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Milton aftermath: Flooding, power outages, closed roads, four deaths