Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Daytona Beach News-Journal

    Will we see a Hurricane Nadine? National Hurricane Center tracking 3 waves

    By C. A. Bridges and Cheryl McCloud, USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1euFa2_0w602riT00

    Floridians are still recovering from the devastating Hurricane Milton , which made landfall near Siesta Key Wednesday evening and barreled across the state bringing catastrophic damage and widespread flooding, leaving millions without power for days and contributing to at least 17 deaths so far. But there's a peaceful, cooler few days ahead, according to the National Hurricane Center .

    The NHC is tracking three tropical waves, including one in the Atlantic, Invest AL94. that may develop into a tropical depression by the end of the week. For the next few days, poor conditions are expected to keep it from developing for the next few days, but it will hit warmer water as it moves westward to potentially threaten the Leeward Islands.

    Meanwhile, a cold front will move into the north Gulf of Mexico late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, cooling off much of the state and bringing overnight temps down into the 50s for north Florida this week.

    Hurricane Leslie dissipated Saturday in the Atlantic, the NHC said.

    If Invest AL94 develops into a tropical storm, the next name of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season will be Nadine.

    Weather alerts via text : Sign up to get updates about current storms and weather events by location

    The NHC is tracking:

    • Invest 94L in the Atlantic, with early models showing it heading toward the Leeward islands
    • A tropical wave in the Caribbean south of eastern Hispaniola
    • A tropical wave moving westward in the northwest Caribbean

    Want more details?

    Spaghetti models for Invest AL94

    Special note about spaghetti models: Illustrations include an array of forecast tools and models, and not all are created equal. The Hurricane Center uses only the top four or five highest performing models to help make its forecasts.

    Watches and warnings issued for Florida, US

    What else is out there and how likely are they to strengthen?

    Systems currently being monitored by the National Hurricane Center include:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a2oXA_0w602riT00

    Invest 94L, in the southwestern Atlantic: A well-defined area of low pressure located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing some disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This system is currently embedded in a dry environment, and development is unlikely over the next couple of days. However, this system is forecast to move generally westward toward warmer waters, and environmental conditions could become morefavorable for gradual development by the middle to latter part of this week.

    A tropical depression could form as the system begins moving west-northwestward and approaches or moves near the Leeward Islands late this week.

    • Formation chance through 48 hours: low, near 10 percent.
    • Formation chance through 7 days: medium, near 50 percent.

    What do the colored areas on the NHC map mean?

    The hatched areas on a tropical outlook map indicate "areas where a tropical cyclone — which could be a tropical depression, tropical storm or hurricane — could develop," said National Hurricane Center Deputy Director Jamie Rhome.

    The colors make it visibly clear how likely a system could develop with yellow being low, orange medium and red high.

    The National Hurricane Center generally doesn't issue tropical advisories until there is a named storm, but there is an exception.

    "If a system is near land and there is potential for development, the National Hurricane Center won't wait before it issues advisories, even if the system hasn't become an actual storm. This gives residents time to prepare," Rhome said.

    Weather radar: Will we get showers, thunderstorms, rain in Florida today?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04E3ti_0w602riT00

    Shown is the National Weather Service radar for the Southeast United States, which shows conditions in real-time. The current date and time show up on the bottom right of this radar embed; otherwise, you may need to clear your cache.

    How bad was Hurricane Milton damage in Sarasota County, and Manatee County, Florida?

    How bad was Hurricane Milton damage in Fort Myers, Florida?

    How bad was Hurricane Milton damage in Martin County, Florida?

    How bad was Hurricane Milton damage in Vero Beach, Florida?

    How bad was Hurricane Milton damage in Cocoa Beach, Florida?

    How bad was Hurricane Milton damage in Polk County, Florida?

    How bad was Hurricane Milton damage in Naples, Florida?

    How bad was Hurricane Milton damage in Lake County, Florida?

    How bad was Hurricane Milton damage in Jacksonville, Florida?

    How bad was Hurricane Milton damage in Volusia County and Flagler County, Florida?

    Interactive map: Hurricanes, tropical storms that have passed near your city

    When is hurricane season over?

    The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

    The Atlantic basin includes the northern Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico.

    When is the peak of hurricane season?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AGxPg_0w602riT00

    The peak of the season was Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the Hurricane Center.

    What's next?

    We will continue to update our tropical weather coverage daily. Download your local site's app to ensure you're always connected to the news. And look for our special subscription offers here .

    This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Will we see a Hurricane Nadine? National Hurricane Center tracking 3 waves

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Say-it-aint-so-76
    1d ago
    we have a significant cold front followed by high pressure we have a moment for storms till November with a few opportunities near Jamaica and off to Puerto Rico if they come during the front I'd suspect weaker storms with alot of rain
    Victoria Carter
    1d ago
    yeah I don't have any power still this place is over here in Pinellas Park that do have lights but I'm not one of them I know the feeling it was a scary storm but at least we're alive but at the end of the day I had to throw away $300 worth of food and I'm not going to be reimbursed for it cuz FEMA don't give a damn about us they care more about the people that own their homes
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Potential storm 'Nadine' could hit Florida after Hurricane Milton as Sunshine State faces dual threats
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    Hurricane Nadine threatens Florida as possible third consecutive massive storm to strike Sunshine State
    The Mirror US17 hours ago
    Update On Viral Florida Man Who Rode Out Hurricane Milton In His Sailboat
    iHeartRadio5 days ago
    Here’s how to qualify for FEMA aid — including the $750 payment
    NewsNation5 days ago
    Potential hurricane 'Nadine' is on a path to hit Florida in Milton's wake
    Daily Mail7 days ago
    Melania Trump reveals how Barron has settled into life at NYU after professors sign critical letter against Donald
    The Independent7 days ago
    Popular Chain That Closed 18 Years Ago Is Coming Back With 10 Locations
    iheart.com6 days ago
    Man Sees A Bobcat Carrying Something In Her Mouth And Decides To Follow Her
    happywhisker.com9 days ago
    Florida sheriff announces criminals banned from evacuation shelters, tells them to go directly to jail
    Fox News3 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Florida man uses plastic wrap to protect his prized Corvette ahead of Milton — turns out he didn’t need to
    the-independent.com5 days ago
    Who still owns a landline phone? You might be surprised at what the data shows.
    USA TODAY5 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    They said they were utility workers. But when they left the house, the wife was tied up and the husband was dead
    CNN2 days ago
    Rich Florida mom sparks fury after refusing to leave 'Milton proof' mansion as storm batters home
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    Tom Brady Criticized For 'Cheap' Hurricane Relief Donation
    The Spun2 days ago
    Blood type is linked to your risk of having a stroke
    Earth.com1 day ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Florida Man 'Lieutenant Dan,' Who Rode Out Hurricane Milton in a Boat, Drops N-Word During Kick Live Stream
    Complex4 days ago
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Obama sends stark warning message to Democrats
    The Hill4 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Man arrested in deadly Lauderdale Lakes shooting
    CBS Miami2 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    ‘His doctors are happy’: King Charles decides to stop his cancer treatment as he puts the needs of the crown before his own health
    wegotthiscovered.com8 days ago
    Tracking a new area in the Atlantic that could develop this week. Here's where it will track
    WJCL2 days ago
    Daughter of Tampa’s ‘Lieutenant Dan’ fears influencers are sending father to ‘early grave’ after Hurricane Milton: ‘Was doing just fine without all that money’
    New York Post4 days ago
    Warnock says large numbers of Black men voting for Trump is ‘not going to happen’
    The Hill2 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen6 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy