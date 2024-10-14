Open in App
    OPINION: Trim the damn trees, please. Failure to prune results in two deaths.

    By John Dunbar, Daytona Beach News-Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EbEdb_0w5wddq100

    When I bought a house in Ormond Beach in August 2022, I did not give much thought to the three giant oaks in my front yard that were very old and very dead. Then Hurricane Ian arrived. I remember having power, then hearing a huge thud,  and then not having power anymore.

    A giant branch in one of those giant trees had broken off and landed on a power line. ZAP. There was no power for the whole street for days and days. I was mortified. What a great way to introduce myself to my neighbors. They were kind and understanding. I was still mortified.

    Once I got power back, I cut down those damn trees. It cost me a fortune, but it was the best money ever spent. When Hurricane Nicole came through soon after, I had no worries. And when Hurricane Milton paid us a visit I was also worry-free. About the trees, not the storm The storm scared the bejesus out of me.

    Tree debris everywhere

    In an unwise move on Thursday morning, very early, I toured the neighborhood. My power was out. This was not wise. My goal was to get to our office in Daytona Beach so that I could do the news thing.

    Along the way, I drove through standing water (DO NOT DO THAT) and saw scores of tree branches littering the neighborhood.

    One in particular, on Ridgewood Drive, north of Granada Boulevard, had destroyed a power pole and line and I am lucky to have not gotten electrocuted. I did make it out of the neighborhood eventually and got to the office, which had power. I made it despite the check engine light, and other flashing warnings on my dashboard.

    Later, I toured areas that were passable in my area and beyond. In neighborhood after neighborhood, the greatest damage, next to the flooding, was due to trees. Of the four local deaths attributable to the storm, two were caused by trees falling on homes.

    The deceased in these tragedies were a 79-year-old woman in Ormond Beach and a 54-year-old woman in Port Orange.

    Life and death

    This is literally a life-and-death issue. Let's trim those trees, please. I spoke to my neighbor Sunday about this, and first, she said no hard feelings about killing power during Ian. And second, she thinks the city tree ordinance might have something to do with the problem.

    Basically, the Ormond Beach ordinance says when you cut one tree down, put another one up. This is not crazy. But it is more complicated than that.

    I am not a scofflaw. When I had those trees cut down, the last thing that was on my mind was that I was breaking the law. I assume, I hope correctly, that the tree service got the proper permits. To be honest I was not paying that much attention.

    But it turns out in my city, there is a two-page, insanely complicated tree-removal ordinance that I was not even aware of. Ignorance of the law, by the way, is not a defense. I came here from a place that had no such ordinances. Honestly, it never crossed my mind when the guys knocked down those trees.

    The ordinance is here: Tree-Removal-Procedures (ormondbeach.org) .

    I am pretty sure I didn't do anything wrong, but I expect to hear from the city if I did. Regardless, to hell with ordinances. If you have a tree that will come down in a storm, remove it. Now. Yes, call the city first, but DO IT. Your life may depend on it.

    Not to mention the lives of others.

    John Dunbar is the executive editor of the Daytona Beach News-Journal

    This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: OPINION: Trim the damn trees, please. Failure to prune results in two deaths.

    Comments / 7
    Karen Griffin
    1d ago
    my condolences to those who have died because of the storm my prayers are with the family
    nole4life
    1d ago
    that's a lot of freaking yard debris.
