UCF Knights football: 3 things to watch in Saturday's rivalry game vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

ORLANDO — Gus Malzahn turned the page Monday from a limp showing in the Swamp , a 24-13 loss against Florida , and quoted Bill Belichick in the process.

"On to Cincinnati ," he said to begin his opening statement.

Indeed, UCF's longtime rival rolls into the Bounce House off a bye week at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The Knights (3-2, 1-1) enjoy a modest two-game winning streak over the Bearcats (3-2, 1-1), scoring their first Big 12 football win in program history at Nippert Stadium last November.

That victory stopped a five-game slide for the Knights, whose 2024 season is at risk of going similarly sideways. UCF rallied past TCU from 21 points down on Sept. 14, but it has led for 36 seconds across its last 12 quarters of football.

Cincinnati (3-2, 1-1) has already matched its win total from the entirety of last fall. The Bearcats blanked Houston 34-0 on Sept. 21 but fell short in their most recent outing — a 44-41 shootout at Texas Tech . Head coach Scott Satterfield has clashed head-to-head with Malzahn on three previous occasions, scoring a pair of wins while at Louisville.

Here are three things to watch when UCF and Cincinnati renew acquaintances and resume their respective Big 12 slates.

1. Deshawn Pace revenge game?

UCF's defense has largely struggled for the last three games, but Deshawn Pace continues to be a consistent force at the second level. He leads the team with 27 tackles and two interceptions. Opposing quarterbacks have posted a 48.8 NFL passer rating when targeting Pace, per Pro Football Focus.

This, of course, will be a date Pace has long circled. A Cincinnati native, Pace played 46 games over four seasons with the Bearcats, finishing as their top tackler a season ago (80 tackles, 11 TFLs).

At the Big 12 media days event in July, Pace told the Cincinnati Enquirer's Scott Springer, "I love my boys over there, no hard feelings at all." However, he said back in November that it "really wasn't a decision" in reference to his exit from Cincinnati as Satterfield's staff moved on from a handful of holdovers from the previous regime.

UCF added three former Cincinnati players from the transfer portal in the offseason, but Pace is the only one expected to suit up Saturday. Myles Montgomery remains out with an unspecified right leg injury, and Bryon Threats redshirted last week with plans to re-enter the portal in December.

2. Getting the ground game back in gear

Following the loss to Florida, Malzahn doubled down on the importance of re-establishing the dominant run game UCF demonstrated in its first three wins. The Knights averaged an unsustainable 375.7 rushing yards in those outings, but have since been limited to 177 and 108 yards in their losses to Colorado and Florida, respectively.

RJ Harvey produced memorable moments in the past two head-to-head showdowns with Cincinnati. He scored the go-ahead, 17-yard touchdown with 48 seconds left in 2022, snapping the Bearcats' 19-game American Athletic Conference winning streak, and he rushed for a then-career-high 164 yards and three scores to end UCF's five-game slide at Cincinnati's expense last year.

UCF was alarmingly ineffective in clutch short-yardage situations against the Gators , with KJ Jefferson stuffed on third- and fourth-and-one from the Knights' 43-yard line at the start of the second quarter. Florida, leading 7-3 at the time, breezed into the end zone three snaps later and carried that momentum through the rest of a dominant first half.

This is the third straight week where the Knights will face a defense ranked in the bottom half of the Football Bowl Subdivision against the run. Cincinnati is tied for 87th, allowing 158.6 yards per game — with Texas Tech's Tahj Brooks gaining 176 and scoring twice on the Bearcats in their most recent contest.

But if UCF continues to look one-dimensional, and Jefferson doesn't force the Bearcats to back out of the box with an ability to connect through the air, it could render the Bearcats' struggles defending the run moot.

3. Expanded roles for younger players?

One of the few bright spots for UCF in its loss to Florida was the emergence of several younger players, most notably true freshman cornerback Chasen Johnson.

Johnson, a player who drew rave reviews in spring camp while running with the first- and second-team units, logged 35 defensive snaps (27 on the boundary). Florida's QBs targeted him three times, and he allowed one reception for nine yards while notching a pass breakup. He leveled DJ Lagway on a fourth-quarter scramble as the officiating crew overturned an initial flag for targeting.

PFF issued Johnson a 79.3 coverage grade and included him on its Big 12 team of the week.

"From what I'd seen, and from all the plays he'd been in, he did well. And I give him props for stepping up on the big stage," safety Quadric Bullard said.

Redshirt freshman kicker Grant Reddick made his first two collegiate field goal attempts, and the job is his permanently following Colton Boomer's decision Sunday to redshirt and transfer. Reddick converted from 28 and 37 yards and knocked through his lone PAT attempt.

Jaylen Heyward, a freshman defensive back from Rockledge, made a strong impression on special teams in the first quarter. He ran down on kickoff coverage and wrapped up Jadan Baugh at the 13-yard line, forcing the Gators to start deep in their own territory on a drive in which they would go three-and-out.

Redshirt freshman Isaiah Nixon was credited with two QB pressures on his nine pass-rush snaps, per PFF.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF Knights football: 3 things to watch in Saturday's rivalry game vs. Cincinnati Bearcats