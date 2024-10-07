Volusia County orders evacuations by 8 a.m. Wednesday; curfew to come

Volusia County will order evacuations and curfews as Hurricane Milton moves toward the area, county officials said at a press conference on Monday.

As of 2 p.m., Hurricane Milton was a Category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds of 175 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center . The storm was about 700 miles southwest of Tampa, moving east at 9 mph. It's expected to hit the west coast of Florida before moving south of Volusia County, but it will be close enough to have a serious impact.

"This is a substantial threat not only to Volusia County but to many areas across the state of Florida," Volusia County Emergency Management Director Clint Mecham said. "Don't be fooled or get complacent with the reports that this storm will lose its intensity by the time it reaches us. We're still going to get hit very, very hard."

Volusia County evacuations to go into effect on Wednesday

People should be out of their homes by 8 a.m. Wednesday for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway, manufactured and mobile homes, low-lying areas and other areas prone to flooding, campsites, and RV parks, Volusia County Manager George Recktenwald said.

The county is also coordinating with cities to evacuate properties that are still deemed vulnerable from previous storms, he said.

People who do not leave their homes are putting themselves in danger, Mecham said.

"You need to understand that if you pick up the phone and call 911, the answer may be: 'We understand you have an emergency. What is your address? We will get to as soon as possible.'"

The county will open the following emergency shelters at 9 a.m. Wednesday:

General population shelters will include Creekside Middle School in Port Orange, DeLand High School, University High School in Orange City, Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, and the Volusia County Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds shelter will also be pet-friendly, Recktenwald said. People with special needs will be able to go to shelters at Galaxy Middle School in Deltona and David C. Hinson Sr. Middle School in Daytona Beach.

People should bring their own supplies snacks, pillows, blankets and any other items they need to be comfortable, he said.

Votran, the county's bus system, will transport residents to and from the shelters at no charge. The county will provide more information on transportation on Tuesday.

Bridge closures are possible. They close when winds reach 40 mph sustained, which will probably happen Wednesday evening, Recktenwald said.

Stay informed: Live updates from Volusia-Flagler

A mandatory curfew will be in effect starting Wednesday night for Hurricane Milton

A curfew will be in effect across Volusia County starting Wednesday at 8 p.m. through, probably, 8 a.m. Thursday morning, Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

"The purpose for that is at the height of the storm we need folks off the street," Chitwood said. "You need to allow law enforcement, EMS, and fire to do their job."

Those who do not obey the order can be fined $500.

"We don't want sightseers to turn into casualties," Chitwood said.

In addition, there are "opportunists" who might want to take advantage of a bad situation, he added.

Flooding, hurricane-force winds from Milton expected in Volusia County

Volusia County could see up to a foot of rain in some areas, Category 1-strength winds across the county, storm surge, flooding and widespread power outages, Mecham said.

Low-lying areas and areas along the St. Johns River are at an increased flood risk.

"That's already in the moderate flood stage. We could see it go up into the severe flood stage and we're expecting that later in the week," Mecham said.

He also said we will probably see some storm surge along the coast, but it is not expected to be as strong as what residents experienced during hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

"Take the threat of this very, very seriously," Mecham said. "Take the opportunity to protect your property, but above all we want you to protect your lives."

People have time tonight and tomorrow to make last-minute preparations, he said. That includes taking down objects from yards that could turn into projectiles and getting enough medication and food.

"Make sure that you and your family have what you need before the storm hits," Mecham said.

Recktenwald said county crews are inspecting stormwater assets to make sure they're operating properly.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Volusia County orders evacuations by 8 a.m. Wednesday; curfew to come