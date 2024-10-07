Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Daytona Beach News-Journal

    Volusia County orders evacuations by 8 a.m. Wednesday; curfew to come

    By Sheldon Gardner, Daytona Beach News-Journal,

    1 days ago

    Volusia County will order evacuations and curfews as Hurricane Milton moves toward the area, county officials said at a press conference on Monday.

    As of 2 p.m., Hurricane Milton was a Category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds of 175 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center . The storm was about 700 miles southwest of Tampa, moving east at 9 mph. It's expected to hit the west coast of Florida before moving south of Volusia County, but it will be close enough to have a serious impact.

    "This is a substantial threat not only to Volusia County but to many areas across the state of Florida," Volusia County Emergency Management Director Clint Mecham said. "Don't be fooled or get complacent with the reports that this storm will lose its intensity by the time it reaches us. We're still going to get hit very, very hard."

    Volusia County evacuations to go into effect on Wednesday

    People should be out of their homes by 8 a.m. Wednesday for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway, manufactured and mobile homes, low-lying areas and other areas prone to flooding, campsites, and RV parks, Volusia County Manager George Recktenwald said.

    The county is also coordinating with cities to evacuate properties that are still deemed vulnerable from previous storms, he said.

    People who do not leave their homes are putting themselves in danger, Mecham said.

    "You need to understand that if you pick up the phone and call 911, the answer may be: 'We understand you have an emergency. What is your address? We will get to as soon as possible.'"

    The county will open the following emergency shelters at 9 a.m. Wednesday:

    General population shelters will include Creekside Middle School in Port Orange, DeLand High School, University High School in Orange City, Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, and the Volusia County Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds shelter will also be pet-friendly, Recktenwald said. People with special needs will be able to go to shelters at Galaxy Middle School in Deltona and David C. Hinson Sr. Middle School in Daytona Beach.

    People should bring their own supplies snacks, pillows, blankets and any other items they need to be comfortable, he said.

    Votran, the county's bus system, will transport residents to and from the shelters at no charge. The county will provide more information on transportation on Tuesday.

    Bridge closures are possible. They close when winds reach 40 mph sustained, which will probably happen Wednesday evening, Recktenwald said.

    Stay informed: Live updates from Volusia-Flagler

    A mandatory curfew will be in effect starting Wednesday night for Hurricane Milton

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zZYom_0vxqwLUM00

    A curfew will be in effect across Volusia County starting Wednesday at 8 p.m. through, probably, 8 a.m. Thursday morning, Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

    "The purpose for that is at the height of the storm we need folks off the street," Chitwood said. "You need to allow law enforcement, EMS, and fire to do their job."

    Those who do not obey the order can be fined $500.

    "We don't want sightseers to turn into casualties," Chitwood said.

    In addition, there are "opportunists" who might want to take advantage of a bad situation, he added.

    Flooding, hurricane-force winds from Milton expected in Volusia County

    Volusia County could see up to a foot of rain in some areas, Category 1-strength winds across the county, storm surge, flooding and widespread power outages, Mecham said.

    Low-lying areas and areas along the St. Johns River are at an increased flood risk.

    "That's already in the moderate flood stage. We could see it go up into the severe flood stage and we're expecting that later in the week," Mecham said.

    He also said we will probably see some storm surge along the coast, but it is not expected to be as strong as what residents experienced during hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

    "Take the threat of this very, very seriously," Mecham said. "Take the opportunity to protect your property, but above all we want you to protect your lives."

    People have time tonight and tomorrow to make last-minute preparations, he said. That includes taking down objects from yards that could turn into projectiles and getting enough medication and food.

    "Make sure that you and your family have what you need before the storm hits," Mecham said.

    Recktenwald said county crews are inspecting stormwater assets to make sure they're operating properly.

    This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Volusia County orders evacuations by 8 a.m. Wednesday; curfew to come

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 7
    Add a Comment
    lol
    1d ago
    You don’t evacuate $500 fine
    lol
    1d ago
    Have fun evacuating everyone
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton grows as it nears Florida; Jax on guard for flooding
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Florida evacuates ahead of Hurricane Milton with 180mph storm worst in 100 years as officials warn ‘you will die’
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    ‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
    The US Sun8 days ago
    After Hurricane Milton hits, how long until power outages are restored? How to report outages
    Daytona Beach News-Journal1 day ago
    Death row inmate's bizarre last meal request shocks Texas prison staff
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    When is Hurricane Milton supposed to hit land? Time of storm's Florida landfall
    Daytona Beach News-Journal2 days ago
    4 Florida Towns That Are Proving to Be Hurricane-Proof
    moneytalksnews.com1 day ago
    Biggest Retailer In The US Closing Stores
    iheart.com2 days ago
    Entire Florida town 'wiped off map' by Hurricane Helene's 140mph winds and 10-foot surge
    Irish Star8 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Why experts are so scared of Hurricane Milton
    The Hill1 day ago
    'He was old anyway so what does it matter?': Home health aide ignored 86-year-old man's deadly fall to go back to sleep, deputies say
    Law & Crime8 days ago
    Certified Florida Man Named “Lieutenant Dan” Is Attempting To Ride Out Hurricane Milton In The Tampa Harbor In His 20-Foot Sailboat
    Whiskey Riff19 hours ago
    Not Found The 13-year-old girl who met a 41-year-old man after school and got pregnant with him is now thought to be dead; the man has been charged
    thetransferportalcfb.com4 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton Makes Scary Move Ahead Of U.S. Landfall
    The Spun2 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Meteorologist Breaks Down on Live TV Over Hurricane Milton's Power: 'I Apologize — This Is Just Horrific'
    People1 day ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Why Your Cat Chooses to Sleep Near You
    Vision Pet Care11 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: County-by-county impacts and timeline
    Irish Star1 day ago
    ‘Even if you’re not on the west coast’ of Florida, ‘you need to be prepared’: Rep. Waltz
    NewsNation1 day ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy