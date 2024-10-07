Open in App
    • Daytona Beach News-Journal

    When is Hurricane Milton supposed to hit land? Time of storm's Florida landfall

    By Jennifer Sangalang, USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SO4RQ_0vxbptF200

    (This story was updated to accurately reflect the most current information and to add video.)

    What time will Hurricane Milton, a Category 5 storm , make landfall in Florida?

    As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, it's a waiting game.

    Milton was forecast to become a large hurricane over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Earlier tropical weather advisories had forecast landfall for Wednesday evening or early Thursday, but the forecast is regularly changing on the timing.

    A look back: Hurricane Milton strengthened into a hurricane Oct. 6, then upgraded to a Category 5 a day later, before being downgraded to a Category 4 storm Tuesday, Oct. 8. Landfall will be Wednesday or Thursday, Oct. 9 or 10, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

    Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles.

    Most schools, colleges and universities in Florida will be closed for Hurricane Milton ahead of landfall. Schools, colleges and universities previously closed for Hurricane Helene last month.

    Experts predict Milton will presumably hit land in the West Coast or Gulf Coast area of Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. Forecasters said, "Hurricane Milton poses an extremely serious threat to Florida, and residents are urged to follow the orders of local officials."

    Live updates on Hurricane Milton

    Hurricane hacks: Alternatives for sandbags, lights and tips if you need coffee or have a dog

    What time and day will parts of Florida start to feel tropical storm-force winds? Luckily, the National Hurricane Center provides this information that updates on its own. An embed is below, along with real-time rain radar and the track and path of Hurricane Milton as it heads to Florida.

    Here's what we know.

    What time is Hurricane Milton expected to make landfall? Will Hurricane Milton impact Florida ?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3roUGj_0vxbptF200

    Yes, Hurricane Milton will impact Florida. Parts of the state already were experiencing rain, thunderstorms and flash flooding days ahead of landfall. Many counties were listed in a state of emergency, with the potential for tropical tornadoes.

    Expect life-threatening storm surge and damaging hurricane-force winds along the coast of the Panhandle and Florida's Gulf Coast and West Coast.

    Don't focus on the center of the storm. Impacts from Hurricane Milton will be felt hundreds of miles away, especially on the north and east sides.

    The graphic above from the National Hurricane Center shows coastal watches and warnings along with the forecast cone for the center of Hurricane Milton. The graphic will automatically update with each advisory from the hurricane center, which is at 5 a.m., 8 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. EDT when there is an active storm such as Hurricane Milton. The times in the tropical weather advisories about Hurricane Milton are shown in CDT.

    Weather alerts via text : Sign up to get updates about current storms and weather events by location

    Refundable airfare? For Florida flights impacted by Hurricane Milton, what do if flight is delayed, canceled

    Weather radar: Will we get showers, thunderstorms, rain in Florida today?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04E3ti_0vxbptF200

    Shown is the National Weather Service radar for the Southeast United States, which shows conditions in real-time. The current date and time show up on the bottom right of this radar embed; otherwise, you may need to clear your cache.

    Where is Hurricane Milton? What is the track, path of Milton in Florida?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a2oXA_0vxbptF200

    Shown is the seven-day graphical tropical weather outlook from the National Hurricane Center in Miami . The above graphic will automatically update with each advisory from the hurricane center, which is at 5 a.m., 8 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. when there is an active storm such as Hurricane Milton.

    When will tropical storm-force winds from Hurricane Milton arrive in Florida?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Dy3O_0vxbptF200

    Shown is the earliest reasonable arrival time of tropical storm-force winds from Hurricane Miton, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. The above graphic will automatically update with each advisory from the hurricane center, which is at 5 a.m., 8 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. EDT when there is an active storm such as Hurricane Milton. The times of the tropical weather advisories are shown in CDT.

    Stay informed. Get weather alerts via text

    Contributing: Cheryl McCloud, USA TODAY Network-Florida

    This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: When is Hurricane Milton supposed to hit land? Time of storm's Florida landfall

    deborah grant
    2h ago
    Prayers.
    Molly Irby
    7h ago
    prayers. lots and lots of prayers
