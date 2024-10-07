Open in App
    • Daytona Beach News-Journal

    UCF Knights football prepares for Hurricane Milton ahead of Big 12 rivalry with Cincinnati

    By Chris Boyle, Daytona Beach News-Journal,

    2 days ago

    ORLANDO — UCF's football team will hold practice Wednesday morning, ahead of Hurricane Milton 's impending landfall across Central Florida, head coach Gus Malzahn confirmed during his press conference Monday.

    The Knights , who lost their second consecutive game Saturday night at Florida , are still scheduled to host Big 12 rival Cincinnati at 3:30 p.m. Saturday . ESPN2 will televise the game.

    "We're trying to stay in our routine best we can. We'll adjust with it," Malzahn said. "No matter what happens, we'll have a plan. We've been talking through that. The main thing, plan-wise, is just to make sure our players are taken care of and all the people in our program.

    "After (Wednesday), it's kind of up in the air. We'll be able to adjust in whatever we need to do with that."

    UCF Knights football tickets: Best prices for remaining available seats for Cincinnati game

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jgjVl_0vxb9YVC00

    Hurricane Milton, which strengthened into a Category 5 storm Monday in the Gulf of Mexico, is expected to reach the west coast of Florida on Wednesday evening. There is high potential for flooding in Orlando and its surrounding areas, according to the National Weather Service, with sustained winds between 60-70 mph.

    University operations, including all classes, are suspended from Tuesday through Thursday. UCF housing will remain open, but campus services will be closed.

    Additionally, UCF canceled a handful of athletic events Monday. It will look reschedule the following events, but no makeup dates have been announced:

    • Women's volleyball match vs. Colorado, Wednesday
    • Women's soccer match vs. Arizona, Thursday
    • ITA men's tennis Southeast Regionals (first day), Thursday

    Two years ago, UCF had its football game with SMU rescheduled twice due to Hurricane Ian. The Knights lost Power Five non-conference games during both of its undefeated regular seasons due to hurricanes as well; Florence forced a cancellation of UCF's 2018 trip to North Carolina, and Irma scrapped a 2017 home matchup against Georgia Tech.

    This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF Knights football prepares for Hurricane Milton ahead of Big 12 rivalry with Cincinnati

