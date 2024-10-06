Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Daytona Beach News-Journal

    Our County Am needs a hand. Volusia County Amateur Golf Championship in need of a boost

    By Ken Willis, Daytona Beach News-Journal,

    2 days ago

    You want symbolism? Just look at the trophy.

    The Ralph Pool Memorial Trophy is the perpetual cup honoring the winner of the Volusia County Amateur golf championship every year since 1992.

    One of the four golfing figurines on the base’s corners is missing — but safely tucked away inside the cup. The winners’ names from the past few years are also missing. Could use a good polish, too.

    It’s a mess.

    GREAT AMERICAN READ Celebrate a fast-paced history of the Daytona 500 with new book; foreword by Richard Petty

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mdMzP_0vwEcGna00

    And while the actual Volusia County Amateur isn’t a mess, it’s not quite what it once was. And according to folks who care about it, nowhere near what it could be.

    “I think, most places you go where they play golf, the County Am is a big thing and it draws a good amount of good players,” says Ethan Wagner, the 2011 champ.

    This year’s edition is next Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 12-13) at Venetian Bay in New Smyrna Beach. The host professional, Ben Herring, is operating the tournament for the second straight year and is among the tournament’s local advocates. He knows what a County Am should be.

    “For sure. It’s how you get your amateur golfers, your junior golfers, your high school golfers excited about competing at a higher level,” he says. “If you win your county amateur championship, it carries weight.”

    Herring expects about 80 competitors this week in a tournament with three divisions: Championship, Senior (55+) and Super Senior (65+). That would match last year’s number, but remains well below the 120 or so entries the County Am regularly drew in earlier years.

    A timing dilemma

    Over the years, the County Am was almost always a summertime event. While summer golf in this area has its climate challenges, it’s a time of year when golf courses — especially high-end, private clubs such as Sugar Mill (New Smyrna Beach) and Plantation Bay (Ormond Beach) — are willing and even eager to open their doors to an outside event.

    It’s their down season, so they get a weekend of business while many of the competing golfers get to play a quality course they probably don’t get to play very often.

    “That’s definitely helpful, getting to play a course you won’t normally be playing,” says 2006 champ Kevin Aylwin.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uOLtS_0vwEcGna00

    Problem is, most courses aren’t at their best in the summer. And, of course, there’s the summer weather patterns, which can often alter plans to play 36 holes of tournament golf over two days.

    October, however, is generally a great time for Florida courses.

    “When you hold it in summer, you’re dodging storms, you’re dodging aeration. Courses aren’t always at their best,” Herring says. “But pushing it back to October, you’re almost guaranteeing you’re gonna get better weather and you’ll get the golf course absolutely at its best going into winter.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26hagv_0vwEcGna00

    You’re also taking over a course for a weekend before the busy season picks up steam in November and December, and ahead of the January-through-March snowbird invasion.

    But yes, there’s a downside to that, too.

    “Some of the college kids I know who go off to college, they can’t come back here and play a tournament during their season,” Aylwin says. “So you’re gonna miss out on the college kids if it’s not played when they can play. If you’re trying to miss them, that’s fine too. But you’re not gonna get the quality of player.”

    The list of past winners includes many golfers who won while also competing at local high schools or off at the college level.

    “There were a lot of guys who played high school, junior and college golf,” says Wagner, who was 16 when he won his County Am. “Everyone played it growing up. It was always a thing you played.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N3YiI_0vwEcGna00

    Wanted: A leader with club assistance

    Local car dealer Roger Dean, a familiar face for years on the local golf scene, was a set of boots on the ground when Craig Connors got the modern County Am started in the early ’90s. After a couple of years, Dean took over promoting the tournament, while also playing in it each year, and for a couple of years had help from Randy Helle, the 2005 winner.

    “In its heyday, Roger and Randy had such a positive impact on the event and nurtured it. It was seen as one of the premier events,” says Derek Morrison, who has been host pro to the County Am at Plantation Bay and later at Sugar Mill, where he’s the longtime club pro. “With their departure, it created a void.”

    “It’s more work than people realize,” Dean says. “We went out and got sponsors. Printed flyers and posted them at all the local clubs. I’d have guys coming by the dealership to pay their entry. I did for at least 10 years, probably longer than that, and it’s a lot of work.”

    So the current goal appears to be finding another Roger Dean, because each year’s host professional has enough on the plate without taking on promotion and organization of an annual event.

    “That’s what needs to happen. The tournament needs a frontman, or woman, who’s an amateur golfer in the area, to organize it,” says Rod Perry, whose Crane Lakes club in Port Orange hosted the County Am three years ago. (Rod’s brother Brian, by the way, won the County Am in 1996.)

    "A lot of us would help support it if someone is spearheading it," Herring says. "Obviously, we're all crazy-busy. But if we had someone to champion it, we could get it back to where it was at one point, and maybe take it a lot farther."

    Tyler Gulliksen, the 2010 champ and currently among the state’s top-ranked amateurs, is a recent retiree from the U.S. Navy (and former Mainland High and Naval Academy golfer) who wants to be part of the County Am’s needed upgrades.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45kM6g_0vwEcGna00

    “It’s gonna take someone to manage it,” he says. “But it takes more than that. It takes all of the clubs in the area to get involved. I’d love to be involved in that.

    Roger Dean agrees with the hope for a group-effort approach.

    “It would be nice to get a nice County Am back,” he says. “It might take going to a Sugar Mill or Plantation Bay, to draw the players. It might take a higher-end place they can’t get on easily. That would draw a better crowd, I think.

    “But somebody has to get out and promote it.”

    And along the way, upgrade that trophy.

    Past Winners

    Each year's winner and host club for the Volusia County Amateur:

    1992: Bill Bailey, Riviera Golf Club

    1993: Jason Pientka, DeBary Golf Club

    1994: Ken Staton, Cypress Head

    1995 : Daniel Hunter, Plantation Bay

    1996: Brian Perry, Deltona Hills

    1997 : Eric Labitzke, Pelican Bay

    1998 : Brad Schwartz, Plantation Bay

    1999: Daniel Hunter, DeBary Golf Club

    2000 : Johnny Thompson, LPGA International

    2001: Brad Schwartz, LPGA International

    2002 : Eric Labitzke, Sugar Mill

    2003: Rick Scott, LPGA International

    2004: Daniel Venema, Victoria Hills

    2005: Randy Helle, Plantation Bay

    2006: Kevin Aylwin, Cypress Head

    2007: J.C. Horne, Plantation Bay

    2008: Wesley Graham, Plantation Bay

    2009: J.C. Horne, Sugar Mill

    2010: Tyler Gulliksen, Sugar Mill

    2011: Ethan Wagner, Plantation Bay

    2012: Don Bell, Plantation Bay

    2013: Shane White, Plantation Bay

    2014: No tournament

    2015: Zach Horne, Crane Lakes

    2016: Michael Saccente, Sugar Mill

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37X3ts_0vwEcGna00

    2017: Brad Schwartz, Sugar Mill

    2018 : Michael Saccente, Crane Lakes

    2019: Ryan Anderson, Riviera

    2020 : no tournament

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25NnSE_0vwEcGna00

    2021: Ian Ball, Crane Lakes

    2022: Derek Sanderson, Spruce Creek

    2023: Bo Howard, Venetian Bay

    Want to Play?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dJoEm_0vwEcGna00

    Registration for the 2024 Volusia County Amateur continues through Wednesday this week. Here are details:

    Host club: Venetian Bay in New Smyrna Beach.

    Dates: Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 12-13.

    Cost: $150.

    Format: 36 holes, stroke play, no handicaps used.

    Divisions : Championship (for overall county championship), Senior (55 and over), Super Senior (65 and over).

    How to enter: Call Venetian Bay at 386.424.5775, ext. 1.

    Also: All competitors must be Volusia County residents. Senior golfers can opt to play in the Championship Division. Entry fee covers Sunday's post-round lunch and awards presentation in the clubhouse.

    This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Our County Am needs a hand. Volusia County Amateur Golf Championship in need of a boost

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA48 minutes ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 hours ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute21 minutes ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz18 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama20 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King9 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida4 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post21 days ago
    NASCAR lineup at Talladega after Yellawood 500 qualifying; look who's up front again!
    Daytona Beach News-Journal2 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute4 days ago
    Undercover Sting Operation Cracks Down on Unlicensed Movers
    Morristown Minute12 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile17 hours ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch5 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy