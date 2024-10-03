Big Lots is closing more stores including one in Daytona. Will others in Volusia close?

[Editor's note: This story has been updated from the preliminary online version to include new photos and a video of the Daytona Beach Big Lots! store as well as comments from employees and a customer.]

DAYTONA BEACH — Struggling retailer Big Lots Inc. this week added several more locations to its growing list of planned store closures which now exceeds 340 nationally.

That updated list now includes one in Volusia County: its Daytona Beach store at the Volusia Marketplace retail center at 2400 W. International Speedway Blvd.

The store's website now notes that a "closing sale" is now underway. Signs at the store on Thursday morning stated that items were 60 to 70% off. Many of the shelves were already empty.

Employees who spoke on condition of anonymity said they expected the Daytona Beach store to close within two weeks. The workers said those interested in remaining with the company have been offered jobs at the chain's other locations. The Daytona Beach location currently employs fewer than two dozen workers.

"Initially I was surprised it was closing," said customer Eglon Plowright of Daytona Beach, who works at the Shoe Carnival store at the International Speedway Square shopping center next door. "I liked coming here because it was close by and had a good selection. The prices were usually good."

Phone calls to the media contact number for Big Lots Inc. did not go through on Thursday morning. Leasing agents for Volusia Marketplace did not response to a request for comment.

What about Big Lots' other stores in our area?

Big Lots will continue to operate several stores in Volusia County. They include the stores at 131 E. International Speedway Blvd. in DeLand, 1998 State Road 44 in New Smyrna Beach, 2412 S. Volusia Ave. in Orange City, 122 S. Nova Road in Ormond Beach, and 3830 S. Nova Road in Port Orange.

The retailer continues to advertise that it is hiring, touting the fact that it is both "a great place to shop — and a great place to work" for those who are "committed to customer service and who want a career filled with opportunities, challenges and rewards."

Why is the chain closing some of its locations?

Westerville, Ohio-based Big Lots Inc. on Sept. 9 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and entered into an agreement that same day to be sold to Nexus Capital Management LP.

According to payment industry trade publication PYMNTS, Big Lots' bankruptcy filing was because of "deep-rooted issues" in the retailer's business model that included a lack of response to increased competition from e-commerce competitors such as Amazon as well as other brick-and-mortar discount retailers such as Dollar General and Dollar Tree.

Big Lots, which traditionally relied on its ability to sell closeout merchandise, also "lacked the robustness and seamless integration" of its online store with its brick-and-mortar locations, unlike competitors such as HomeGoods, according to PYMNTS Senior Vice President Sudip Mazumder in the Sept. 9 article.

What now for Volusia Marketplace?

Volusia Marketplace is a 131,361-square-foot retail center behind the Chick-fil-A fast-food restaurant on the northwest corner of West International Speedway Boulevard and Williamson Boulevard in Daytona Beach that raised eyebrows locally when it sold in 2017 to a California real investment firm for $20.65 million.

The $157 per square foot sale price was considered a possible record for the Daytona Beach area, according to longtime commercial Realtor Dick McNerney of Adams, Cameron & Co. Realtors in a 2017 interview.

To put it in context, CBL & Associates Properties' $64 million purchase of the 1.1 million-square-foot Volusia Mall down the street in 2004 was for $58 per square foot.

The reason Volusia Marketplace was able to fetch such a high price? The fact that it was completely leased with no tenant turnover since 2010.

That changed in a big way this year when furniture retailer Ashley closed its 50,075-square-foot store at Volusia Marketplace in July in preparation of opening its bigger new format store three miles to the north at Tomoka Town Center.

The pending closure of the 28,362-square-foot Big Lots store will leave the retail center with two huge storefront units to fill. As of Thursday, leasing agents with Colliers International continue to advertise the former Ashley space as still available.

Big Lots' departure will leave the center with just two major tenants: World Market and Jo-Ann Fabrics. The center includes a smaller second multi-tenant building that currently appears to be full. Those tenants include Panera Bread, Batteries Plus, T-Mobile and Chipotle.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Big Lots is closing more stores including one in Daytona. Will others in Volusia close?