ULA Vulcan rocket launch: When’s liftoff, where to see it from Daytona, New Smyrna Beach

(This story has been updated to provide additional information.)

Not one, but two early morning rocket launches were (potentially) set to lift off from Cape Canaveral, Florida — on the same day.

That's if SpaceX is cleared to launch after the second stage (upper stage) of the rocket landed outside the target area following the September 28 launch of NASA's Crew-9 mission. The first stage landed back at the Cape as planned and the crew made it to the space station without issue. However, a mishap occurred when the second stage made the reentry burn − prompting SpaceX to voluntarily pause launches and the FAA to issue an investigation .

Falcon 9 flights are suspended, and, as of Wednesday, Oct. 2, this mission status remains unclear.

The rocket launch doubleheader at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station would have seen a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and a United Launch Alliance Vulcan rocket liftoff — on the same day.

Below are suggestions on where to watch the rocket launch and photos of previous rocket launches as seen from the Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach and Port Orange areas of Florida. There's also a real-time weather radar to check for rainy conditions around the Fun Coast and other surrounding areas. For questions or comments, email FLORIDA TODAY Space Reporter Rick Neale at rneale@floridatoday.com. For more space news from the USA TODAY Network, visit floridatoday.com/space .

Where can you see rockets launched in Florida?

Weather permitting and depending on cloud cover, the SpaceX rocket launch should be visible from almost anywhere on the Space Coast. And minutes after liftoff, there’s typically a rumble. When there’s a launch window in the middle of the night or very early morning, there’s an opportunity for unique photos — the rocket lights up the dark sky and the contrail after makes for a great photo.

Is there a rocket launch from Florida? The next is TBD: SpaceX Starlink 10-10

Mission: A Federal Aviation Administration operations plan advisory shows SpaceX is targeting this time slot for its next Falcon 9 rocket launch. However, the company announced it will temporarily suspend launches after Saturday's NASA Crew-9 rocket upper-stage splashed down in the ocean outside its target zone — so this mission status remains unclear.

A Federal Aviation Administration operations plan advisory shows SpaceX is targeting this time slot for its next Falcon 9 rocket launch. However, the company announced it will temporarily suspend launches after Saturday's NASA Crew-9 rocket upper-stage splashed down in the ocean outside its target zone — so this mission status remains unclear. Launch window: TBD, though an earlier version of this story reported 4:05 to 8:35 a.m. EDT Friday, Oct. 4

TBD, though an earlier version of this story reported 4:05 to 8:35 a.m. EDT Friday, Oct. 4 Location: Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Live coverage: You can watch live rocket launch coverage from USA TODAY Network’s Space Team , which consists of FLORIDA TODAY space reporters Rick Neale and Brooke Edwards and visuals journalists Craig Bailey, Malcolm Denemark and Tim Shortt. Our Space Team will provide up-to-the-minute updates in a mobile-friendly live blog, complete with a countdown clock, at floridatoday.com/space , starting 90 minutes before liftoff. You can download the free FLORIDA TODAY app , which is available in the App Store or Google Play , or type floridatoday.com/space into your browser.

When is the next Florida rocket launch? Friday, October 4: United Launch Alliance Vulcan Cert-2

Mission: ULA will launch its second Vulcan rocket to earn certification from the Space Force for future national security missions. The maiden Vulcan flight took place in January.

ULA will launch its second Vulcan rocket to earn certification from the Space Force for future national security missions. The maiden Vulcan flight took place in January. Launch: 6 a.m. EDT Friday, Oct. 4

6 a.m. EDT Friday, Oct. 4 Location: Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Live coverage: You can watch live rocket launch coverage from USA TODAY Network’s Space Team , which consists of FLORIDA TODAY space reporters Rick Neale and Brooke Edwards and visuals journalists Craig Bailey, Malcolm Denemark and Tim Shortt. Our Space Team will provide up-to-the-minute updates in a mobile-friendly live blog, complete with a countdown clock, at floridatoday.com/space , starting two hours before liftoff. You can download the free FLORIDA TODAY app , which is available in the App Store or Google Play , or type floridatoday.com/space into your browser.

Weather radar for Daytona Beach, Florida. Will weather cancel a rocket launch?

Shown is the National Weather Service-Melbourne radar, which shows conditions in real-time for the Fun Coast and other parts of Florida. The current date and time show up on the bottom right of this radar embed; otherwise, you may need to clear your cache.

In Volusia County, immediately north of Brevard County — home to Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station — you can get a great view of a SpaceX, NASA or United Launch Alliance rocket launch .

The best views to watch a rocket launch from here is along the beach. Look due south. Readers have also mentioned seeing a rocket launch from New Smyrna Beach, Daytona Beach and Ormond Beach. Here are some recommended spots:

• South New Smyrna Beach (Canaveral National Seashore), there may be parking costs. New Smyrna Beach features 17 miles of white sandy beaches. An eclectic and quaint beach town, despite its reputation as the "Shark Bite Capital of the World," New Smyrna Beach has always been a haven for surfers who come for the waves.

• Mary McLeod Bethune Beach Park , 6656 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna Beach. Bethune Beach, which is 3.5 miles south of New Smyrna Beach and one mile north of the Apollo Beach entrance to Canaveral National Seashore Park, has restrooms, picnic pavilions, showers and nearly 800 feet of beachfront sidewalk, according to Volusia County's site . The nearby riverside park area is across South Atlantic Avenue with tennis courts, pickle ball courts, basketball and volleyball courts, playground, fishing pier and restrooms. The river by the park can be a great viewing spot for manatees, dolphins and pelicans.

• Apollo Beach at Canaveral National Seashore (south of New Smyrna Beach). Canaveral National Seashore runs along Florida's East Coast in Volusia County and Brevard County. To access Apollo Beach, take Interstate 95 to exit 249, then travel east until it turns into State Road A1A. Follow SR A1A south to the park entrance.

• Oak Hill riverfront is the southernmost city in South Volusia County .

• Sunrise Park , 275 River Road, Oak Hill

• Goodrich's Seafood and Oyster House back deck, 253 River Road, Oak Hill

• Seminole Rest national historic site , 211 River Road, Oak Hill

• Riverbreeze Park , 250 H.H. Burch Road, Oak Hill

• Mary Dewees Park , 178 N. Gaines St., Oak Hill. Facilities include a rental building, playground, baseball field, basketball courts, tennis courts, outdoor restrooms, pavilions, picnic areas and grills.

• Nancy Cummings Park , 232 Cummings St., Oak Hill. Facilities include a playground, baseball field, basketball courts, outdoor pavilion and restrooms.

• Jimmie Vann Sunrise Park , 275 River Road, Oak Hill. This location has about 350 feet of beautifully restored shoreline, according to the city of Oak Hill online. Facilities include a pavilion, picnic tables and kayak launching facilities.

• A.C. Delbert Dewees Municipal Pier , 243 River Road, Oak Hill. Facilities include a 520-foot observation pier with two covered decks and seating, the city of Oak Hill site states.

• Bird Observation Pier on River Road across from A.C. Delbert Municipal Pier (see above). Facilities include a 100-foot observation pier.

Rocket launch photo from Port Orange, Florida

Rocket launch photos from New Smyrna Beach, Florida

Rocket launch photos from Daytona Beach, Florida

Rocket launch photo from Ormond-by-the-Sea, Florida

Sangalang is a lead digital producer for USA TODAY Network-Florida. Follow her on Twitter or Instagram at @byjensangalang . Support local journalism. Consider subscribing to a Florida newspaper .

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: ULA Vulcan rocket launch: When’s liftoff, where to see it from Daytona, New Smyrna Beach