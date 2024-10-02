'Gnarly' Charley surfs again after bull shark bite at Shark Bite Capital of the World

"Gnarly" Charley was riding the waves again at “Shark Park,” still bearing the stitches from the bull shark that sunk its teeth into the well-known surfer in New Smyrna Beach, the Shark Bite Capital of the World.

"Gnarly" Charley Hajek said he put on some waterproof bandages to cover the eight stiches on his left leg from the bite inflicted by the bull shark on Sept. 22 and hit the waves Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

“It just felt so good just to get out of the water and surf again. I just want to surf. You know? All I want to do is surf, surf, surf,” Hajek said in a phone interview Tuesday.

He said he had no worries about sharks even though he still has the stitches from the bull shark bite that nearly chomped on his Achille’s tendon.

“It didn’t bother me. The only reason I got bit is because I stepped on it,” Hajek said.

Hajek's encounter with the bull shark broke his 148-day streak of consecutive surfing.

He stepped off his board in the Shark Bite Capital of the World and stepped on a bull shark . The shark did what sharks do and bit "Gnarly" Charley.

The shark bite brought Hajek national attention, although Hajek was already well-known.

The 62-year-old has been surfing since 1970 and is an 18-time East Coast surfing champion and the owner of the Gnarly Charley Surf Series.

He held a surfing contest this weekend in Brevard County and many kids showed up to see his shark bite, he said.

Hajek named the bull shark that bit him “Henry.”

He said he has not seen Henry again.

But Hajek said he did see five or six sharks Sunday, three on Monday and one on Tuesday. The shark on Tuesday was a black tip whose fin broke the surface and glided by Hajek, who was on his board.

Hajek said he wasn’t worried about the sharks. But he has changed his routine one way.

“I am cautious when I’m coming in,” Hajek said. “I just don’t jump off the board into the sand. I ride my board all the way to the sand.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: 'Gnarly' Charley surfs again after bull shark bite at Shark Bite Capital of the World