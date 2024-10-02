NSB consultant shares more than 20 'action plans' to help city address parking concerns

Promising action to address the city’s parking issues, the New Smyrna Beach City Commission last week heard 22 “action plan” strategies and additional recommendations from its parking consultant firm’s six-month study.

Matthew West, director of planning at LTG Engineering and Planning , an Ormond Beach-based firm, presented LTG’s final report to the board during a special meeting session. The city hired the company in January as suggested by last year’s Parking Task Force .

The presentation encompassed the firm’s research into the city’s parking history, statistics, most affected areas, parking capacity, current management practices and more.

The firm's almost 50-page report points to 22 ideas as part of an “action plan” the city could take, highlighting short-, medium- and long-term strategies.

It also laid out an idea suggested by last year’s task force of creating a city mobility department whose potential mission could be to “facilitate the ability to safely see people get to where they want to go throughout the city by promoting multimodal transportation, supporting initiatives to enhance parking availability, and by influencing the balanced dispersal of people through innovative future planning,” the report suggested.

Mayor Fred Cleveland said the final report wouldn't be a “one and done,” and that the city would follow through on LTG’s recommendations.

What can NSB do to address parking problems 'immediately'?

During his presentation, West pointed to four action items the firm thinks the city should start "almost immediately.”

He started by suggesting a director of the proposed mobility department help the city designate someone who takes over parking matters from the police department which currently handles enforcement.

The potential new role would mean having someone to coordinate how the city decides to implement ideas related to parking in the future.

“As the city implements programs, collects the data, it may change what those action items are,” West said. “And this person would be in charge of that and be focused on that solely.”

Another suggested plan of action includes metering both on- and off-street public parking.

“You should start metering,” West said. “Because what it’s going to create is the data you need to better the parking assets you have already.”

That can help the city “maximize” its current assets and capacity before taking on costly steps of additional parking projects, such as new garages and lots.

West also pointed to the importance of incorporating technology for the city to better understand and manage its parking demands.

“When people come to visit, they don’t know where all the parking lots are,” West said. “But if this information is made available to Waze or to Apple or to other apps out there, (visitors) might be able to plan their trip ahead of time.”

Information about the city’s parking lots’ capacities in a given day, for example, is part of how some of the apps could help those looking for a spot.

He also encouraged the city to continue coordinating with Volusia County as the new free beach parking program began Tuesday .

Other suggestions included in the firm’s final report include identifying opportunities for shared parking agreements with private landowners; a shuttle system for locals and visitors (especially during special weekend events on weekends); developing a webpage solely dedicated to parking in the city with relevant information and more.

Most of the ideas suggested would address parking issues in the city’s popular business districts, such as Flagler Avenue, Canal Street and Third Avenue.

Residents praise study; want to see 'action'

Several residents spoke in favor of the report and how residents were able to provide their input and feedback to proposed ideas.

Anthony Otte said he was “pleased” with the result and encouraged the city commissioners to follow through on the suggestion of hiring a mobility director.

“I’m not aware of anybody else on staff that has the skillset that’s described in there,” said Otte, who was a member of last year’s task force.

Another task force member, Gerard Pendergast pointed to one of the report’s charts, which indicate LTG’s agreement with the task force’s 14 recommendations from 2023 .

“I look forward to seeing this move forward,” Pendergast said.

Randy Herman, who was part of task force initiatives in the past, praised the most recent effort and encouraged that, this time, action follows their work.

“One of the things that happened, I felt, was that the consultants’ reports often went on the shelf, and we never heard about it again,” Herman said. “The many people on those task forces left discouraged.

“I’m pleased we’re at this point. I hope the actioning part has some date-certain potential, because I would hate to see this also go onto the shelf,” he added.

After commissioner asked West more questions about the report, City Manager Kevin Cowper said he expects the city will “move ahead with these recommendations from the book to reality.”

“I expect, starting this week, that we’ll be working on implementing this study,” Cowper said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NSB consultant shares more than 20 'action plans' to help city address parking concerns