Shaquem Griffin honored by UCF Knights Hall of Fame induction, eyeing movie project

DAYTONA BEACH — No shocks were in store for Shaquem Griffin this time addressing a room full of people.

Exactly one month earlier, Griffin spoke at UCF's Countdown to Kickoff Luncheon where athletic director Terry Mohajir caught him off guard and delivered the news that the St. Petersburg native would be inducted into the university's Athletics Hall of Fame.

On Sept. 16, speaking at the Daytona Beach Quarterback Club's weekly event at the Daytona Grande Oceanfront Resort, he shared stories of his arduous journey to college football stardom, overcoming personal adversity to defy the longest of odds.

Born with amniotic band sequence of his left hand, which was amputated at age 4 to reduce intense pain, Griffin blossomed into one of the stars of UCF's undefeated 2017 team with 34 tackles for loss and 18½ sacks during his final two college seasons. He became the first one-handed player to play in the National Football League 's modern era, drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round where he rejoined his twin brother, Shaquill.

Griffin retired from professional football two years ago to join the NFL Legends Community, offering mentor services to current and former players. He represents UCF, along with former men's basketball standout Tacko Fall, on the Big 12's Alumni Council to provide guidance and insight on topics such as brand building, athlete relations, storytelling, digital content and more.

Griffin spoke with The News-Journal for a Q&A reflecting on his UCF football past, his present roles with the NFL and Big 12 Conference, and peering ahead to a potential future on the silver screen.

The following conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

Shaquem Griffin will be inducted into UCF Hall of Fame in November

Daytona Beach News-Journal: What does it mean to you to be inducted into the UCF Athletics Hall of Fame, and how did you react when athletic director Terry Mohajir told you on stage at the Countdown to Kickoff Luncheon?

Shaquem Griffin: It's still surreal. I'm going to be honest. It's still a too-good-to-be-true type of thing, and the fact that it's actually real makes it even crazier. You don't expect things like that. Accolades are one thing, but I wouldn't have those accolades if it wasn't for my teammates. It's a true fact. If McKenzie (Milton) didn't make the throws, we wouldn't be talking about this. If Tre'Quan (Smith) didn't make those catches against Auburn, we wouldn't be having no touchdowns. If the coaches didn't make the right calls, we would have lost a lot of games.

To be inducted into the Hall of Fame — at an early age, at that — means (UCF Athletics' selection committee) feel what we did was so extraordinary that it couldn't wait for another year. It could have been in 2027, I still would have been thrilled. It could have been 2032, I'd still be happy.

In the moment, when you're living through it, I didn't look at it like that. I was just playing ball. I didn't know the stories you hear from the fans like, 'Hey, you've got to watch No. 18.' I am No. 18. I'm just playing ball. And then I receive all these accolades — going to the (NFL) combine, breaking the (40-yard dash) record, getting drafted, starting in the league, playing with my brother. It didn't happen unless somebody (else) played their part.

DBNJ: There are UCF fans that feel you deserve a statue outside of FBC Mortgage Stadium. Is that something you would like to see one day?

SG: I retweet them sometimes. (laughs)

To get a statue, dude? I don't even know what that means, what it entails or how you are entitled. To have a statue on campus, that means I was a representation that we can make it through anything or overcome the odds. It's got to mean something.

I don't want to have a statue just to say I look good. I want it to be seen as something that represents not only the success of UCF, but knowing that no matter what you look like or who you are that you can become whatever you choose to be. You can let your dreams come true if you have the unwavering (desire) to make them come true.

If it resembles something, man, put the statue somewhere, anywhere. It doesn't matter how big it is.

DBNJ: During your speech at the Daytona Beach Quarterback Club, you recalled a number of stories from your UCF career. What moment best embodies the reason you were able to complete your college career and achieve so much?

SG: I would think just being able to know what a good coach looks like, to know what a bad coach looks like, to know what supportive teammates look like and to know when teams are set for whatever happens.

The culture of your team dictates the outcome of your season. If you have negative energy, negative vibes, people who don't like each other, coaches who don't like each other, that sounds like a negative team to be around, right? It's going to be hard to find positivity in that. If you have a team that is supportive, always pushing that they've got you, that's like, 'Hey, we're going to figure this out,' not allowing the bad stuff to enter our minds and keep it there, knowing that we can still be able to do the positives and bring great things no matter how hard it is, that's good teammates and that's good coaching.

I've been on an 0-12 team. I've been with (George) O'Leary where he didn't see us as family. He saw it as business. … When a coach says stuff like that, it's a red flag. He's intense. He's an old-school guy.

Then you've got (Scott) Frost where his door was open. You see the difference?

Coach Frost told us, 'I've played college ball, I've played in the NFL, I know what it's like to have a door open. I'm going to keep it open for you guys, and if you ever need me, just walk through. To know that you can, I wanted to play for that guy. I love that guy. I wanted to play for him, even when he was leaving (for Nebraska). We were going to finish it out because I loved him. I was going to play my heart out for him.

When people understand that, then you create a culture around it and you start propelling the whole school to go forward.

Shaquem Griffin still active in college football, NFL circles

DBNJ: When you played, the NCAA transfer portal was not nearly as open or prevalent as it is now. How do you feel like a team can create that sort of bond or togetherness with as much roster movement and a reduced amount of continuity?

SG: It's tough because there are always going to be new faces. It's like the NFL now. The way it works in the NFL is that you have to have a captain who is willing to create that kind of environment.

The transfer portal doesn't matter if you're willing to come in with the attitude of, 'I got you, you got me.'

I know you come from a different spot, same with me. You go through things, I do as well. You got my back, I got yours. Let's go through this.

You carry that energy on and off the field, it doesn't matter what place you come from.

DBNJ: Your post-retirement career responsibilities include motivational speaking, working for the NFL Legends Community, serving as part of the Big 12 Alumni Council and advocating on behalf of people with disabilities. What does all of that entail, and how are you enjoying life beyond football?

SG: It's just created doors for opportunities.

With the Big 12, we're able to have direct access to give ideas or resources to build out the conference to make it better, no matter if it's technology, workshops, opportunities business-wise. Just like with the NFLPA and NFL Legends, we help people to transition and better themselves while they are in the league. We help them to understand, 'If you don't know anything about finances, we'll help you. If you don't know anything about what it is to do real estate, we'll help you.'

They'll ask us, as speakers, to come speak to groups. We'll do that and uplift them. … It's cool because now we can be everywhere, at every program. We can support everybody, which is nice, and now we can be that resource. Hopefully, with me speaking, I can create a workshop for other athletes.

Shaquem Griffin talks current UCF Knights

DBNJ: What is your prediction for what UCF accomplishes on the field this season?

SG: I don't want to give a record because I feel like that's putting bad juices on them. I just feel like they are going to do a lot of winning. I feel like the team that's being displayed right now is the stuff I am talking about. I literally had some of the guys message me after the (TCU) game like, 'We did that.' Yeah, y'all did. That's how it's supposed to be.

I said, 'Y'all went through it. Y'all could have gave up.' Everybody could have been like, 'We can't do this, y'all.' But they didn't. They were fighting for one another. I love that. That's how you win. Everything's not going to go great. I was on the edge of my seat, from my seat to on the floor. I was going through a lot. But to watch them fight, come back and win, that made my heart feel good. I can imagine every single fan that was watching be like, 'Boy, we've got something here.' To watch them overcome that together, that's an example of a good team.

Shaquem Griffin movie? It's in the works

DBNJ: Your life's journey very much lends itself to a movie script. Have any of those conversations taken place, and who would you want to portray you on the big screen?

SG: I don't know. I would have to look at some actors. It would be tough. They would definitely to have the energy about them. Obviously, I can't get the guys I like such as Will Smith because they are (older).

That's a tough one, but I can say that we are working on one. We'll have our script done maybe in a month or so. And then we'll be meeting with producers and directors to see who will be the right person to take over this movie. It is a one-of-a-kind, so you've got to make sure whoever's going to be a part of it that they look such as that.

DBNJ: You famously ran a 4.38-second time in the 40-yard dash at the 2018 NFL combine, the fastest for a linebacker in 15 years. When's the last time you ran one, and what was your time then?

SG: I haven't ran a 40-yard dash since. I probably ran fast one time, racing (100 meters) against one of the kids on our AAU track team back home. She was pretty fast, so she threw me off guard. I gave her a head start, and it took me a while to catch her.

I caught her, but I felt it when I got home. I think I threw up on the side. I gave too much on that one.

