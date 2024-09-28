NASCAR odds at Kansas love Kyle Larson. Jimmie Johnson needs a life raft. Chase or Chase?

A talented young man from California, who won last week in the heart of Appalachia, heads to the American Plains this week as a rather overwhelming favorite.

You might want to avoid him.

Kyle Larson enters NASCAR’s playoff weekend at Kansas atop the odds board at +350, which is a pretty strong number for a favorite. If this was the Knoxville Nationals, I could see it, but a measly +350 at Kansas? Too much love for Kyle here.

Numbers, numbers, numbers to back it up.

GREAT AMERICAN READ Celebrate a fast-paced history of the Daytona 500 with new book; foreword by Richard Petty

As stated earlier this week, Kyle doesn’t exactly come out of the gates hot after a win. After his four earlier wins this year, the following week he’s posted finishes of 14th, 34th, 34th and 7th.

Another California racer is almost completely on the other end of that odds board. You might be mildly surprised.

Let’s go to the entire rundown …

NASCAR odds for Kansas playoff race

Courtesy of Hard Rock

+350: Kyle Larson

+400: Denny Hamlin

+700: Tyler Reddick

+900: William Byron

+1000 : Martin Truex, Christopher Bell

+1200 : Ryan Blaney

+1400: Chase Elliott, Chris Buescher

+2000: Ty Gibbs, Kyle Busch, Bubba Wallace

+2250: Brad Keselowski

+2500 : Joey Logano, Ross Chastain

+3000: Alex Bowman

+4000: Chase Briscoe

+5000: Noah Gragson

+6000: Daniel Suarez

+10000 : Josh Berry, Michael McDowell, Carson Hocevar, Austin Dillon, Austin Cindric, Justin Haley

+15000: Erik Jones

+20000 : Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Preece, Todd Gilliland

+25000 : John Hunter Nemechek, Corey LaJoie

+50000: Zane Smith, Jimmie Johnson, Harrison Burton

+100000: JJ Yeley, Ty Dillon, Daniel Hemric, Kaz Grala

Is that Jimmie Johnson way down there?

Let’s just get this out of the way first. This is one of the nine races Jimmie Johnson is scheduled to run this season. In his six previous 2024 starts, it hasn’t been pretty.

All finishes have been between 28th and 38th. Frankly, we weren’t expecting much, given the team situation and the fact Jimmie’s part-owner and his mind should be somewhere other than figuring out how to pass Justin Haley or Ryan Preece for 23rd place.

But still, it’s quite a jolt to see the seven-time champ down there with the longest of long shots.

Any potential NASCAR bargains? Chase Elliott or Bubba Wallace?

I don’t hate either of those picks. I wouldn’t be overly surprised to see Bubba grab a win over the final seven weeks. And Chase has to win again, doesn’t he? He was second to Larson last week, but that’s like saying Custer ran second at Little Bighorn.

Sleeper pick at Kansas: Chase Briscoe over Joey Logano and others

Hard Rock offers group picks. Four drivers listed, just pick the one who’ll beat the other three.

Down in Group 4 we have the following: Joey Logano (+220), Ross Chastain (+250), Ty Gibbs (+250), Chase Briscoe (+350).

You have to consider Briscoe here. After winning at Darlington a month ago to get into the playoffs, he was wrecked out of Atlanta (that’s no crime) before finishing sixth and eighth the past two weeks to remain in the playoffs and keep Stewart-Haas breathing ahead of their end-of-season shuttering.

He has the entire four-car operation hyper-focused on his No. 14 Ford. Well, when they’re not reading the help-wanted ads.

Do they still have those?

I like Briscoe here and don’t hate him at +550 for a top-5.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR odds at Kansas love Kyle Larson. Jimmie Johnson needs a life raft. Chase or Chase?