Daytona Beach has some wonderful dogs hoping to find loving homes. Each one below is waiting at Halifax Humane Society, Inc. and ready to meet you.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Halifax Humane Society, Inc.

Phone: (386) 274-4703

Cheetah Girl is a beautiful brown-and-white pittie mix with a big heart and a soft expression. She’s an adult girl, so she’s past the puppy chaos and ready to settle into a steady routine with her new family.

👉 Meet Cheetah Girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle mix

Beagle mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Halifax Humane Society, Inc.

Phone: (386) 274-4703

Lulu is a young beagle mix with classic hound coloring and curious eyes. She’s at a great age to learn, bond, and grow with her new people.

👉 Meet Lulu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pug mix

Pug mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Halifax Humane Society, Inc.

Phone: (386) 274-4703

Penelope is a sweet senior pug mix with a soft brown coat and a gentle look. She’s an older girl who would love a calm, cozy home to enjoy her golden years.

👉 Meet Penelope and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Daytona Beach, FL, consider visiting Halifax Humane Society, Inc. or calling (386) 274-4703 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.