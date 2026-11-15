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🐶 Playful, Sweet & Senior Dogs Ready for Adoption in Daytona Beach
Daytona Beach has some wonderful dogs hoping to find loving homes. Each one below is waiting at Halifax Humane Society, Inc. and ready to meet you.
Cheetah Girl
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Halifax Humane Society, Inc.
- Phone: (386) 274-4703
Cheetah Girl is a beautiful brown-and-white pittie mix with a big heart and a soft expression. She’s an adult girl, so she’s past the puppy chaos and ready to settle into a steady routine with her new family.
👉 Meet Cheetah Girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lulu
- Breed: Beagle mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Halifax Humane Society, Inc.
- Phone: (386) 274-4703
Lulu is a young beagle mix with classic hound coloring and curious eyes. She’s at a great age to learn, bond, and grow with her new people.
👉 Meet Lulu and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Penelope
- Breed: Pug mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Halifax Humane Society, Inc.
- Phone: (386) 274-4703
Penelope is a sweet senior pug mix with a soft brown coat and a gentle look. She’s an older girl who would love a calm, cozy home to enjoy her golden years.
👉 Meet Penelope and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Daytona Beach, FL, consider visiting Halifax Humane Society, Inc. or calling (386) 274-4703 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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