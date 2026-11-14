Daytona Beach is busy with build-outs, shop work, and specialty installs right now. If you like working with your hands and seeing the finished product, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Communications International (Ci)

Communications International (Ci) Location: Daytona Beach, FL

Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., some overtime

, Mon–Fri, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., some overtime Pay: $21.00–$22.00/hour

Install lights, sirens, push bumpers, and tech gear in law-enforcement vehicles. You’ll use your 12-volt and basic automotive skills, travel overnight about 25% of the time (home on weekends), and get solid benefits like company-paid medical and dental, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, ESOP, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Enpro Inc. / Technetics Semi

Location: Daytona Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Weld and build precision parts for the semiconductor and aerospace industries using automated and semi-automated equipment. Great fit if you have 2+ years welding or manufacturing experience, can read drawings, and like steady, quality-focused shop work in a moderate-noise environment.

Employer: Top Drawer Custom Closets

Location: Daytona Beach, FL (32114)

Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri, 7 a.m.–3 p.m. (stay until job milestone is done)

, Mon–Fri, 7 a.m.–3 p.m. (stay until job milestone is done) Pay: From $21.00/hour

Senior-level role with a family-owned, 35+ year local shop. You’ll handle custom cabinet builds, HPL countertops, and high-end residential installs. Best for someone with 5+ years cabinet building/installation, strong blueprint reading, and a clean Florida driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local shops often grow fast and remember strong applicants.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.