Daytona Beach is busy with resort guests, students, and new residents, which means steady work keeping buildings, grounds, and facilities in top shape.

Here are several solid options if you like hands-on work and staying active.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts Location: Daytona Beach, FL

Type: Full-time (AM/PM shifts, must have open availability)

(AM/PM shifts, must have open availability) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Work at the beautiful Max Beach Resort doing a mix of hotel maintenance, basic repairs (HVAC, plumbing, electrical, pool), painting, and safety/security checks. Comes with strong benefits for full-timers: PTO, medical, dental, vision, supplemental insurance, and 401(k).

Employer: Affinity Waste Solutions

Affinity Waste Solutions Location: Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Type: Contract (1099), part-time evenings

Pay: About $400–$1,300/month or $20–$65 per service night , depending on route size

or , depending on route size Why it’s worth a look: Short Sunday–Thursday evening shifts starting at 8 PM, 1–4 hours a night, with paid training and a steady route. Great side job if you already have a pickup truck, trailer, or utility van and want reliable extra income without waiting on app orders.

Employer: Hilton Grand Vacations

Location: Daytona Beach, FL

Type: Regular full-time or part-time (not clearly stated, but benefits apply to both)

Regular full-time or part-time (not clearly stated, but benefits apply to both) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Join a big-name resort brand, running commercial washers/dryers, folding and sorting linens, and moving laundry between buildings. Starts benefits on Day 1 with medical, dental, vision, paid vacation and sick days, 401(k) with match, travel discounts, tuition help, and more.

Employer: Daytona State College

Location: Daytona Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Requirements: High school diploma/GED and 2+ years related experience

and Why it’s worth a look: Campus role doing lighting maintenance, minor electronic repairs, and support for senior electricians, with steady hours and strong public-sector benefits: health, dental, vision, retirement plans, paid vacation/sick leave, holidays, tuition reimbursement, and wellness center access. Veterans’ preference applies.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers list related roles on the same page. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply if something fits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.