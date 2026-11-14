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🔧 Daytona Beach Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings
Daytona Beach is busy with resort guests, students, and new residents, which means steady work keeping buildings, grounds, and facilities in top shape.
Here are several solid options if you like hands-on work and staying active.
Maintenance Technician – Max Beach Resort (Full Time, AM/PM)
- Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts
- Location: Daytona Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time (AM/PM shifts, must have open availability)
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Work at the beautiful Max Beach Resort doing a mix of hotel maintenance, basic repairs (HVAC, plumbing, electrical, pool), painting, and safety/security checks. Comes with strong benefits for full-timers: PTO, medical, dental, vision, supplemental insurance, and 401(k).
Part-Time Evening Trash Collector
- Employer: Affinity Waste Solutions
- Location: Daytona Beach, FL 32117
- Type: Contract (1099), part-time evenings
- Pay: About $400–$1,300/month or $20–$65 per service night, depending on route size
- Why it’s worth a look: Short Sunday–Thursday evening shifts starting at 8 PM, 1–4 hours a night, with paid training and a steady route. Great side job if you already have a pickup truck, trailer, or utility van and want reliable extra income without waiting on app orders.
Laundry Attendant – Daytona Seabreeze Resort
- Employer: Hilton Grand Vacations
- Location: Daytona Beach, FL
- Type: Regular full-time or part-time (not clearly stated, but benefits apply to both)
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Join a big-name resort brand, running commercial washers/dryers, folding and sorting linens, and moving laundry between buildings. Starts benefits on Day 1 with medical, dental, vision, paid vacation and sick days, 401(k) with match, travel discounts, tuition help, and more.
Electrician I – Daytona State College
- Employer: Daytona State College
- Location: Daytona Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Requirements: High school diploma/GED and 2+ years related experience
- Why it’s worth a look: Campus role doing lighting maintenance, minor electronic repairs, and support for senior electricians, with steady hours and strong public-sector benefits: health, dental, vision, retirement plans, paid vacation/sick leave, holidays, tuition reimbursement, and wellness center access. Veterans’ preference applies.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers list related roles on the same page. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply if something fits.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.