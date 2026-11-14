Daytona Beach is busy and hiring, especially in customer-facing roles. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: GNC (locally, family-owned)

GNC (locally, family-owned) Location: Daytona Beach, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $22.00 per hour + uncapped commission

Help customers reach their health goals while earning hourly pay plus commission. Paid training, employee discount, flexible schedule, and a friendly, motivating atmosphere make this a solid side gig for personal trainers or anyone into fitness and nutrition.

Employer: Sam's Club

Location: 1460 Cornerstone Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Type: Likely full-time (lead role)

Likely full-time (lead role) Pay: $22.00 – $30.00 per hour + possible hourly premiums

Lead a team on the sales floor, keep merchandise stocked and looking sharp, and help members with their shopping. This role comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and company-paid education (Live Better U) for both full-time and part-time associates.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Daytona Beach, FL

Type: Part-time or Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level sales role helping DIY customers with parts, basic installs (like batteries and wipers), and store standards. Good fit if you enjoy talking with people, don’t mind being on your feet, and want to learn more about cars and retail.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good customer service roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.