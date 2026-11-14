Daytona Beach has a steady flow of transportation work right now, from hospital support to hands-on auto and towing roles. Good mix of entry-level and experienced jobs, most with solid benefits.

Employer: Automotive Services Network (Holler-Classic Family of Dealerships)

Automotive Services Network (Holler-Classic Family of Dealerships) Location: Daytona Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $46/hr (pay plan discussed in interview)

Full repair and diagnostic role in an A/C shop with modern Hunter equipment and organized factory tools. Offers health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO after 6 months, and employee discounts; ASE and Audi/VW experience are a plus but not required.

Employer: AdventHealth Daytona Beach

Location: Daytona Beach, FL (301 Memorial Medical Pkwy)

Type: Full-time, Evening/Night shift

Pay Range: $15.15 – $22.73/hr

Move patients and equipment safely around the hospital using stretchers, beds, and wheelchairs—great for someone who likes staying active and helping people. Comes with benefits and paid time off from day one, 403(b) retirement, 4 weeks paid parental leave, and career development; high school diploma is preferred.

Employer: Arrow Service & Towing

Location: Greater Daytona Beach / Holly Hill, FL

Type: Full-time, commission-based (25%)

Pay: $35,000 – $65,000 per year

Busy local towing company looking for a driver who can cover overnights or weekends and park the truck at home. Must live local and pass drug, license, and background checks; offers health, dental, vision, uniforms, bonuses, and paid vacation—experience preferred but they’ll train the right person.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.