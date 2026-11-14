Daytona Beach has some lovely cats hoping for a cozy home to call their own. All of these kitties are waiting at Halifax Humane Society, Inc. and have an adoption fee of $50.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black, with a long, fluffy coat

Mostly black, with a long, fluffy coat Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Halifax Humane Society, Inc.

Phone: (386) 274-4703

Saturn is a beautiful longhaired girl who would love a calm, loving home where she can relax and feel safe.

👉 Meet Saturn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Halifax Humane Society, Inc.

Phone: (386) 274-4703

Kaddy is a senior gentleman who deserves a soft bed and a quiet home to enjoy his golden years.

👉 Meet Kaddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Halifax Humane Society, Inc.

Phone: (386) 274-4703

Grayson is a handsome gray boy who would love a family to call his own and a window to watch the world from.

👉 Meet Grayson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: All black, medium-length coat

All black, medium-length coat Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Halifax Humane Society, Inc.

Phone: (386) 274-4703

Michael is a sleek black kitty with a soft, medium coat who’s ready to settle into a loving home.

👉 Meet Michael and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Daytona Beach, FL, please consider visiting Halifax Humane Society, Inc. or calling (386) 274-4703 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.