undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Gentle Daytona Beach Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Daytona Beach has some lovely cats hoping for a cozy home to call their own. All of these kitties are waiting at Halifax Humane Society, Inc. and have an adoption fee of $50.
Saturn
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black, with a long, fluffy coat
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Halifax Humane Society, Inc.
- Phone: (386) 274-4703
Saturn is a beautiful longhaired girl who would love a calm, loving home where she can relax and feel safe.
👉 Meet Saturn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kaddy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Halifax Humane Society, Inc.
- Phone: (386) 274-4703
Kaddy is a senior gentleman who deserves a soft bed and a quiet home to enjoy his golden years.
👉 Meet Kaddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Grayson
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Halifax Humane Society, Inc.
- Phone: (386) 274-4703
Grayson is a handsome gray boy who would love a family to call his own and a window to watch the world from.
👉 Meet Grayson and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Michael
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black, medium-length coat
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Halifax Humane Society, Inc.
- Phone: (386) 274-4703
Michael is a sleek black kitty with a soft, medium coat who’s ready to settle into a loving home.
👉 Meet Michael and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Daytona Beach, FL, please consider visiting Halifax Humane Society, Inc. or calling (386) 274-4703 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.