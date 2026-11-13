Daytona Beach has some solid transportation openings right now, especially if you like being on the road and staying active. Here are a few of the best options paying $20+/hour or more.

Employer: AutoBase Inc.

AutoBase Inc. Location: Daytona Beach, FL (on the road, highway patrol route)

(on the road, highway patrol route) Salary: $21.00/hour after training

Type: Full-time

Help stranded drivers, clear debris, and support police/fire on highway incidents while driving a company truck. Great fit if you have mechanical know-how, a clean driving record, and want strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO).

Employer: Latitude Longitude and Logistics LLC

Latitude Longitude and Logistics LLC Location: Daytona Beach, FL

Salary: $21.75/hour, paid weekly

Type: Seasonal, 30–40 hours/week , in-person

Seasonal, , in-person Drive a company-provided van delivering 200–300 packages a day, using a handheld device for routes. Good for someone 21+ who can lift up to 50 lbs, likes fast-paced work, and wants benefits like health, dental, vision, PTO, and paid training.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Based near Daytona Beach, FL , traveling across multiple states

Based near , traveling across multiple states Pay: Average $1,250–$1,525 weekly , at least $1,000/week guaranteed for first 90 days

, at least for first 90 days Type: Full-time, company driver

Fly to different parts of the country (flights paid), then haul no-touch reefer and dry van freight on a dedicated route. Offers sign-on bonus up to $7,500, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, and tuition help for CDL training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—often there are multiple shifts or similar roles with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.