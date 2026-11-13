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Daytona Beach
🚌 Daytona Beach transportation jobs with multiple $20+/hr roles
10 days ago
Daytona Beach has some solid transportation openings right now, especially if you like being on the road and staying active. Here are a few of the best options paying $20+/hour or more.
Road Ranger (Safety Service Patrol Operator)
- Employer: AutoBase Inc.
- Location: Daytona Beach, FL (on the road, highway patrol route)
- Salary: $21.00/hour after training
- Type: Full-time
- Help stranded drivers, clear debris, and support police/fire on highway incidents while driving a company truck. Great fit if you have mechanical know-how, a clean driving record, and want strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO).
Delivery Associate
- Employer: Latitude Longitude and Logistics LLC
- Location: Daytona Beach, FL
- Salary: $21.75/hour, paid weekly
- Type: Seasonal, 30–40 hours/week, in-person
- Drive a company-provided van delivering 200–300 packages a day, using a handheld device for routes. Good for someone 21+ who can lift up to 50 lbs, likes fast-paced work, and wants benefits like health, dental, vision, PTO, and paid training.
CDL-A Jet-Set Dedicated Truck Driver
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: Based near Daytona Beach, FL, traveling across multiple states
- Pay: Average $1,250–$1,525 weekly, at least $1,000/week guaranteed for first 90 days
- Type: Full-time, company driver
- Fly to different parts of the country (flights paid), then haul no-touch reefer and dry van freight on a dedicated route. Offers sign-on bonus up to $7,500, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, and tuition help for CDL training.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—often there are multiple shifts or similar roles with the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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