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🔧 Daytona Beach Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Daytona Beach has steady demand for people who keep buildings, cars, and hotels in top shape. If you like hands-on work and seeing the results right away, these roles are worth a look.
Evening Janitorial Cleaner
- Employer: Pattison's Janitorial Services
- Location: Daytona Beach, FL
- Type: Other (about 35–40 hours/week)
- Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour
Drive a company van on an evening cleaning route, taking care of offices after hours. Good fit if you’re dependable, like working independently, and want steady evening hours with all supplies and shirts provided.
Decal Remover (DE-ID)
- Employer: Direct Reconditioning, LLC
- Location: 1305 Indian Lake Rd, Daytona Beach, FL 32124
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00 per hour
Remove decals and branding from vehicles and equipment in a fast-paced shop setting. Great if you have 1–2 years in detailing, body work, tinting, or similar and like hands-on work with a set weekday schedule.
Engineer | The Daytona Autograph
- Employer: Shaner Hotel Group – The DAYTONA Hotel, Autograph Collection
- Location: Daytona Beach, FL (ONE DAYTONA, by Daytona International Speedway)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Handle upkeep, preventative maintenance, and troubleshooting for hotel systems like ice machines, refrigeration, and air handling units. Ideal if you have 2+ years hotel or commercial maintenance experience and don’t mind evenings, weekends, and holidays in a high-end hotel setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift or detail that works for you.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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