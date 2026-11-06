🔧 Daytona Beach Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Daytona Beach has steady demand for people who keep buildings, cars, and hotels in top shape. If you like hands-on work and seeing the results right away, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Pattison's Janitorial Services

Pattison's Janitorial Services Location: Daytona Beach, FL

Type: Other (about 35–40 hours/week )

Other (about ) Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Drive a company van on an evening cleaning route, taking care of offices after hours. Good fit if you’re dependable, like working independently, and want steady evening hours with all supplies and shirts provided.

Employer: Direct Reconditioning, LLC

Location: 1305 Indian Lake Rd, Daytona Beach, FL 32124

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 per hour

Remove decals and branding from vehicles and equipment in a fast-paced shop setting. Great if you have 1–2 years in detailing, body work, tinting, or similar and like hands-on work with a set weekday schedule.

Employer: Shaner Hotel Group – The DAYTONA Hotel, Autograph Collection

Location: Daytona Beach, FL (ONE DAYTONA, by Daytona International Speedway)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Handle upkeep, preventative maintenance, and troubleshooting for hotel systems like ice machines, refrigeration, and air handling units. Ideal if you have 2+ years hotel or commercial maintenance experience and don’t mind evenings, weekends, and holidays in a high-end hotel setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift or detail that works for you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.