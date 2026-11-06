📅 Holiday kickball & donation drive at Jackie Robinson Ballpark

Bring the family out for “Kicking Into the Holidays” on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach.

City teams from Fire, Police, Utilities and Public Works will face off in a friendly kickball tournament. Between games, kids and families can go out on the field for fun activities, and concessions will be open with food and drinks for purchase.

This event also supports local families in need. Attendees are encouraged to bring:

New, unwrapped toys for the Early Learning Coalition

for the Nonperishable food items for Halifax Urban Ministries

Donations will help provide toys and essential food during the holiday season.

Grab your friends and family, cheer on your favorite city department, and help kick off the season of giving at Jackie Robinson Ballpark!