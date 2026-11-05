🛒 Daytona Beach retail jobs with multiple leadership openings

Daytona Beach retail is busy right now, especially in management and training roles. If you like helping customers and leading a team, these three openings are worth a look.

Employer: 5.11

5.11 Location: Daytona Beach, FL

Salary: $16.25–$19.00/hour + bonus

Type: Full-time

Full-time Why it’s interesting: Help run a high-energy store focused on outdoor and tactical gear, working side by side with the Store Manager. Comes with employee discounts, health/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, and a casual dress code.

Employer: Buckle

Location: Daytona Beach, FL – Tanger Outlets

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Structured program that trains you to become a Store Manager while you work on the sales floor. You’ll learn sales, visual merchandising, operations, and leadership, with benefits, teammate discount, bonuses, and 401(k) after the waiting period.

Employer: Follett Corporation

Location: Daytona Beach, FL (Keiser Daytona campus)

Salary: $44,000–$50,000/year + quarterly bonus plan

Type: Full-time Store Manager I

Why it’s interesting: Lead the campus bookstore, from hiring and training staff to course materials and school spirit gear, with strong ties to the college community. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 100% match up to 4%, PTO, sick days, and 10 paid holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more roles and clear paths to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.