🍽️ Multiple Daytona Beach Food & Hospitality Jobs With Tips & Perks

Daytona Beach is busy with visitors year-round, which means steady work in food, hotel, and guest services. Here are a few solid local options if you like fast-paced, people-focused jobs.

Employer: Liberty Parking

Liberty Parking Location: Daytona Beach, FL

Daytona Beach, FL Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $16/hour + daily cash tips

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, referral bonuses, service & safety bonuses, team member of the month bonuses

Help guests with parking, luggage, and late-night arrivals while keeping the front drive running smoothly. Great fit if you like staying active, enjoy talking with travelers, and want a mix of hourly pay plus tips.

Employer: Mck's Tavern & Brewery

Location: Daytona Beach, FL

Daytona Beach, FL Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $11.98/hour (tips not listed but typical for server roles)

(tips not listed but typical for server roles) Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, health insurance

Welcome guests, take orders, run food and drinks, and keep tables clean and reset. Good for someone who likes a busy dining room, wants a flexible schedule, and enjoys talking with people.

Employer: Arby's (KBP Inspired)

Location: Daytona Beach, FL

Daytona Beach, FL Type: Not listed (typical restaurant crew role)

Not listed (typical restaurant crew role) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Paid training, free shift meal + Arby’s discount, medical/dental/vision, PTO, hardship support program (KBP Cares)

Join the crew making sandwiches, working the register, and keeping the restaurant running. No experience needed—this is a good starter job with training and room to grow.

If one of these looks right for you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—tourist season moves fast here.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.