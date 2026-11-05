🏭 Daytona Beach Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Daytona Beach has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like working with machines and seeing real products get made.

Here are a few strong picks in manufacturing & production hiring today:

Employer: Thermal Kitchen

Thermal Kitchen Location: Daytona Beach, FL (on-site)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Pay: $18.00 – $21.00 per hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, retirement plan, paid time off

This role runs industrial food-processing equipment that makes shelf-stable products. Good fit if you’ve worked with automated machines in food, beverage, or pharma and want steady hours plus hands-on training to grow into a specialized skill.

Employer: Print Art Screen Printing

Print Art Screen Printing Location: Daytona Beach, FL (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $18.00 per hour

This job is all about running screen printing presses, matching colors, and checking print quality. Great if you like creative, detailed work, know your way around inks and layouts, and enjoy a fast-paced shop setting.

Employer: Daytona Toyota

Location: Daytona Beach, FL (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $50,000 – $150,000 per year (experience-based)

(experience-based) Benefits: 401(k) with matching, health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off, employee discount, retirement plan

Volusia County’s largest collision center needs an experienced damage estimator with CCC1 and/or Mitchell experience. If you know auto estimating and can pass background, DMV, and drug checks, this is a high-earning path with strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local shops often grow fast and remember good applicants.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.