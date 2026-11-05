🏥 Daytona Beach Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $50+/hr RN Pay

Daytona Beach healthcare is busy and hiring, from bedside care to behind-the-scenes support. Here are several solid local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Ready Stat Go Mobile Services LLC

Ready Stat Go Mobile Services LLC Location: Daytona Beach, FL & surrounding areas (on the road)

(on the road) Type: Independent Contractor (1099), PRN / As Needed

Independent Contractor (1099), Pay: Per completed collection, biweekly payments (rate shared in interview)

You’ll do mobile blood draws at nursing homes, assisted living, independent living, and private homes, mostly in the early morning. Great if you like working solo, have reliable transportation and access to a centrifuge, and want the freedom to accept or decline assignments.

Employer: AdventHealth

Location: 301 Memorial Medical Pkwy, Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay Range: $31.85 – $52.76 per hour

Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus (eligible clinicians)

(eligible clinicians) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life, disability, PTO from day one, 403(b), 4 weeks 100% paid parental leave, career development, mental health and well-being resources, pet benefits

Ideal for RNs who want to train into the Medical ICU and grow long term. You’ll work on complex patients, follow a clinical ladder that can boost pay up to 20% based on advancement, and get strong benefits from day one.

Employer: Daytona Heart Group

Location: Daytona Beach, FL (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Office-based role keeping patient records accurate and insurance verified before visits. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, know your way around EHR systems, and want steady hours in a cardiology setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.