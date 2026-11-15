Dayton’s hospitality scene is busy right now, from big-box retail bakeries to downtown hotels. Here are a few solid options if you like working with guests, food, or behind-the-scenes operations.

Employer: Sam's Club

Sam's Club Location: Dayton, OH (Miller Ln)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.00–$27.00/hour (+possible shift premiums)

(+possible shift premiums) Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on bakery role decorating cakes and other items while helping members with special orders. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and access to company-paid education (Live Better U) for part-time staff.

Employer: Ivy Hospitality

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Part-time (weekends)

Pay: Range based on experience (not listed)

Why it’s worth a look: No prior experience required; you’ll handle hotel linens and support housekeeping to keep guest areas fresh. Offers a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, life, disability, PTO, 401(k) eligibility) for eligible employees.

Employer: Shaner Hotel Group

Location: AC Hotel Dayton, Water Street District, Dayton, OH

Type: Likely full-time leadership (not explicitly stated)

Likely (not explicitly stated) Pay: Not listed

Why it’s worth a look: Senior role running all food & beverage outlets, catering, and kitchen at a modern 134-room AC Hotel by Marriott with a rooftop bar downtown. Good fit if you have 5+ years F&B leadership, want budget and team responsibility, and like working in a busy urban hotel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.