undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Vandalia
MetroParks suggests outdoor gear for holiday gifts
3 days ago
Five Rivers MetroParks is reminding residents that even as kayaking season slows down, the holiday season is a good time to buy or request outdoor gear that helps you stay safe and comfortable outside during activities like kayaking and other outdoor fun.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Five Rivers MetroParks
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.