Dayton’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially around Wright-Patt, construction, housing, and wellness. Here are several solid management roles hiring in and around Dayton, OH.

Employer: Odyssey

Odyssey Location: Wright-Patterson AFB, Dayton, OH (onsite, ~10% travel)

(onsite, ~10% travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Focus: Lead an ACAT I-level recapitalization program for HC/MC-130 aircraft, supporting high-impact missions from reconnaissance to humanitarian relief. You’ll manage risk, schedules, documentation, and cross-functional teams using DoD/USAF acquisition practices.

Employer: Gilbane Building Company

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,680–$143,520 in Ohio, plus benefits & retirement

Focus: Own project schedules for multiple or complex builds (schools, labs, hospitals, arenas). You’ll run CPM schedules, do delay analysis, coach project teams, and help win new work with a Top-10 ENR contractor.

Employer: National Church Residences

Location: Martin Luther Community, 1453 Liscum Dr, Dayton, OH 45417

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Focus: Lead daily operations for a 50-unit senior affordable housing community. You’ll handle budgets, HUD/LIHTC compliance, leasing, resident relations, and staff supervision, with a strong benefits and retirement package.

Employer: Elements Massage (WellBiz Brands, Inc.)

Location: Beavercreek, OH (Dayton area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Approx. $45K–$60K including bonus potential, plus commissions

Focus: Run a membership-based massage studio, lead a team of therapists and front desk staff, drive sales and retention, and keep operations smooth. Includes PTO, insurance options, and free services like massages and facials.

Employer: DCS Corp

Location: Dayton, OH (supporting F-15 Division programs)

(supporting F-15 Division programs) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Focus: Support USAF and FMS F-15 aircraft programs with full-spectrum acquisition program management. You’ll help develop key documents (SOWs, RFPs, CDD/CPD, milestone docs) and coordinate inputs across finance, engineering, logistics, and more. Active Secret or Top Secret clearance required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right leader.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.