Dayton’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with solid options from techy remote roles to local territory jobs. If you like talking with people and closing deals, this week has some strong leads.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Location: Dayton, OH (local territory)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay transitioning to full commission, uncapped commissions plus monthly and annual bonuses (DOE)

Outside B2B “hunter” role selling foodservice products to independent accounts around Dayton. Good fit if you have sales or restaurant/chef experience and want uncapped earning potential, Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Archer (supporting LexisNexis Legal & Professional)

Location: Dayton/Miamisburg, OH – hybrid (Mon & Tue in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $49,200–$82,100, Total target cash $75,700–$126,300 (national range)

Telephonic account management role focused on growing revenue with channel partners and corporate legal clients. You’ll manage relationships, negotiate contracts, and work with C‑level leaders, with strong benefits, work/life balance support, and a clear sales target structure.

Employer: Archer (supporting LexisNexis Legal & Professional)

Location: Dayton, OH (flexible hours)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $35,100–$58,400, Total target cash $54,000–$89,900 (national range)

Great role if you’re earlier in your sales career and want training. You’ll support customer retention, book qualified appointments, and grow into a full sales role, with structured coaching, flexible working patterns, and national‑brand stability.

Employer: Recover-Care Healthcare (Gem City Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center)

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: Not listed (includes comprehensive benefits package)

Lead business development and admissions for a local healthcare and rehab center. Ideal for an LPN/RN or healthcare marketer who enjoys building relationships with hospitals, discharge planners, and community partners while driving census growth.

Employer: Perfectus Labs

Location: Dayton, OH (remote, work from home)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive salary plus performance bonus, health insurance, PTO

Remote B2B role selling AI marketing / Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) services to business owners. You’ll run warm audit calls (no cold calling), explain how to get found in AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini, and close month‑to‑month retainers with strong training and support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and reach out anyway—talking with a recruiter can open doors you didn’t expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.