Dayton’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—especially in aerospace, glass, and metal work. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: FC Industries, Inc. (BarSplice Products)

FC Industries, Inc. (BarSplice Products) Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Internship (experienced manufacturing/CNC background needed)

(experienced manufacturing/CNC background needed) Shift: Night shift, Fridays overtime as needed

Lead a night shift team making rebar splicing systems used on huge projects worldwide. Good fit if you’re a seasoned CNC or machine operator ready to step into leadership, with strong troubleshooting and computer skills.

Employer: Enjet Aero

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Shift: 2nd shift, Mon–Thu, 4:00 pm–2:30 am (20% shift differential)

Run furnace brazing and spot welding to build precision jet engine parts. You’ll work with braze media, inspect parts with gauges, and enjoy competitive pay, benefits, and profit sharing in a growing aerospace shop.

Employer: Enjet Aero

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Shift: Day shift, Mon–Thu, 5:30 am–4:00 pm

Deburr, polish, clean, and mark aerospace parts so they’re ready to ship. Great for detail-focused folks who like hands-on work and a four-day workweek with full benefits and profit sharing.

Employer: FC Industries, Inc. (BarSplice)

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Shift: 2nd shift with 10% night shift differential, 4-day workweek

Inspect incoming materials and in-process/final parts using gauges, micrometers, and more. This role offers climate-controlled shop, profit sharing, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and steady nights with Fridays mostly free.

Employer: FC Industries, Inc. (FC Precision)

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$40/hour

Run and set up advanced CNC equipment (including 5-axis mills) making tight-tolerance parts for aerospace, defense, medical, and space customers like NASA and SpaceX. Comes with flexible start times, climate-controlled shop, profit sharing, 10% second-shift premium, and strong benefits.

Employer: Enjet Aero

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Shift: 1st shift, Mon–Fri, 7:30 am–4:00 pm

Check incoming, in-process, and final aerospace parts against drawings and specs, using hand gauges and GD&T. Good match if you have at least 2 years in manufacturing inspection and want steady days plus full benefits and profit sharing.

Employer: Fuyao Glass Corporation of America

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Oversee production lines, staffing, shipping/receiving, inventory, and customer communication for automotive glass products. This is a hands-on leadership role that mixes floor supervision, training, forklift work, and some office tasks; English and Mandarin are both used on site.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.