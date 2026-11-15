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🏭 Dayton, OH Manufacturing: Multiple Openings From Entry to Lead
Dayton’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—especially in aerospace, glass, and metal work. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.
Manufacturing Night Shift Supervisor (BarSplice)
- Employer: FC Industries, Inc. (BarSplice Products)
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Type: Internship (experienced manufacturing/CNC background needed)
- Shift: Night shift, Fridays overtime as needed
Lead a night shift team making rebar splicing systems used on huge projects worldwide. Good fit if you’re a seasoned CNC or machine operator ready to step into leadership, with strong troubleshooting and computer skills.
Brazing Operator – Night Shift
- Employer: Enjet Aero
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: 2nd shift, Mon–Thu, 4:00 pm–2:30 am (20% shift differential)
Run furnace brazing and spot welding to build precision jet engine parts. You’ll work with braze media, inspect parts with gauges, and enjoy competitive pay, benefits, and profit sharing in a growing aerospace shop.
Bench Operator
- Employer: Enjet Aero
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: Day shift, Mon–Thu, 5:30 am–4:00 pm
Deburr, polish, clean, and mark aerospace parts so they’re ready to ship. Great for detail-focused folks who like hands-on work and a four-day workweek with full benefits and profit sharing.
Quality Inspector – Night Shift (BarSplice)
- Employer: FC Industries, Inc. (BarSplice)
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: 2nd shift with 10% night shift differential, 4-day workweek
Inspect incoming materials and in-process/final parts using gauges, micrometers, and more. This role offers climate-controlled shop, profit sharing, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and steady nights with Fridays mostly free.
CNC Machinist (Flex Start Time!)
- Employer: FC Industries, Inc. (FC Precision)
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25–$40/hour
Run and set up advanced CNC equipment (including 5-axis mills) making tight-tolerance parts for aerospace, defense, medical, and space customers like NASA and SpaceX. Comes with flexible start times, climate-controlled shop, profit sharing, 10% second-shift premium, and strong benefits.
Quality Inspector
- Employer: Enjet Aero
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: 1st shift, Mon–Fri, 7:30 am–4:00 pm
Check incoming, in-process, and final aerospace parts against drawings and specs, using hand gauges and GD&T. Good match if you have at least 2 years in manufacturing inspection and want steady days plus full benefits and profit sharing.
Technical Supervisor – Coating / Semi-Tempering / Lamination
- Employer: Fuyao Glass Corporation of America
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Type: Full-time
Oversee production lines, staffing, shipping/receiving, inventory, and customer communication for automotive glass products. This is a hands-on leadership role that mixes floor supervision, training, forklift work, and some office tasks; English and Mandarin are both used on site.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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