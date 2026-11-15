Dayton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital floors to retail vision care and travel contracts. Here are several solid roles hiring now in Dayton, Ohio.

Employer: Premier Health Partners (Miami Valley Hospital)

Premier Health Partners (Miami Valley Hospital) Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Part-time (9AM–9:30PM, 12 hrs/week)

Part-time (9AM–9:30PM, 12 hrs/week) Salary: Not listed

Blend hands-on ER tech work with unit coordination—vital signs, basic patient care, plus clerical support and communication on a busy Emergency & Trauma unit. Great fit if you have CNA/STNA, patient care experience, or are in nursing school and want hospital experience.

Employer: Reliant Staffing Solutions

Reliant Staffing Solutions Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Travel , full-time (36 hrs/week, nights)

, full-time (36 hrs/week, nights) Pay: $3,119 per week (plus potential stipends/benefits)

13-week night shift contract (3x12s: Mon/Tues/Thurs) using GE CT and X-ray equipment. Ideal for an experienced ARRT RT(R) with Ohio license and Epic experience who wants strong weekly pay and full travel benefits.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Cross Country Allied Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Travel , full-time (36 hrs/week, days/weekends)

, full-time (36 hrs/week, days/weekends) Pay: $2,025 per week (plus housing/benefits)

13-week assignment focused on inpatient and outpatient cardiopulmonary care, including vents, intubations, and stress testing. Best for RRT/CRT with at least 2 years’ recent experience, Ohio license, and ACLS/BLS.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1503

Location: 6244 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45459

Type: Full-time or part-time

Full-time or part-time Pay: $26.50–$39.50 per hour + incentives and premiums

Work in the in-store vision center helping customers with prescriptions, lens choices, and eyewear orders. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, PTO, and paid education programs for both full-time and part-time staff.

Employer: Haven Behavioral Healthcare

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: PRN, night shifts

PRN, night shifts Salary: Not listed

Support nurses on an inpatient behavioral health unit—vital signs, ADLs, safety checks, and de-escalation. Good match if you have a CNA or at least 6 months of bedside patient care and want flexible night work in mental health.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like these open often in Dayton. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting so you can compare options together.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.