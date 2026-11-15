Dayton’s tech scene is busy right now, with roles from hands-on fiber work to advanced AI engineering. If you’re in IT or looking to move into it, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Chickasaw Nation Industries, Inc.

Chickasaw Nation Industries, Inc. Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead enterprise cybersecurity for Department of the Air Force Financial Management systems, owning RMF lifecycle, authorization artifacts, and risk packages for the Authorizing Official. Role requires Secret clearance eligibility and DoD 8570 IAM Level III, with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, disability, legal aid, and family planning/fertility benefits.

Employer: Spectrum (Charter Communications)

Spectrum (Charter Communications) Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.25–$37.10/hour base pay

Field role where you work mostly independently to locate and repair fiber issues, connect new builds, and keep Spectrum’s fiber network running for homes and businesses. Requires a high school diploma, at least 1 year of maintenance tech or similar experience, fiber training/certs, a valid driver’s license, and comfort working outdoors and on your feet.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,200–$229,100/year (estimated range)

Application deadline: 12/20/2026

Senior-level role on Deloitte’s AI & Engineering team, helping clients use digital twins, spatial AI, and Physical AI to modernize data centers, sports venues, and retail/consumer operations. Looking for 3+ years of relevant experience plus hands-on work with NVIDIA (Omniverse, Isaac, Jetson, etc.) and/or Google Cloud (Vertex AI, TensorFlow, Gemini, etc.), with travel up to 50%.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers list related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.