Dayton has some wonderful dogs hoping to find their forever families. If you’re thinking about adding a pup to your home, these three are ready to meet you.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Brindle

White/Brindle Adoption fee: $325

Shelter: Humane Society of Greater Dayton

Phone: (937) 268-7387

Ritter is a young pup with a great mix of energy and smarts from both Pit Bull and Lab lines. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and lots of love as he grows.

👉 Meet Ritter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bernedoodle

Bernedoodle Age: Baby (young)

Baby (young) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $300

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Dayton, OH)

Ziva’s family says she is very affectionate, loving, and truly the biggest sweetheart. They’ve had her since she was 8 weeks old and she means a lot to them, but with a new baby and plans for more children, they can’t give her the time and attention she deserves. They’re looking for a loving family who will adore her and give her plenty of care and companionship.

👉 Meet Ziva and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix

Poodle (Miniature) mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $230

Shelter: Humane Society of Greater Dayton

Phone: (937) 268-7387

Toupee is an adult miniature Poodle mix, a great choice if you’d like a dog who’s past the tiny puppy stage. Poodles are known for being bright and trainable, and many families love them as indoor companions.

👉 Meet Toupee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs sounds like a match, please reach out to the listed shelter or owner, or share this with a friend who’s looking to adopt. Every share helps these pups get closer to a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.