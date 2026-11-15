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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Dayton
Dayton has some wonderful dogs hoping to find their forever families. If you’re thinking about adding a pup to your home, these three are ready to meet you.
Ritter
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White/Brindle
- Adoption fee: $325
- Shelter: Humane Society of Greater Dayton
- Phone: (937) 268-7387
Ritter is a young pup with a great mix of energy and smarts from both Pit Bull and Lab lines. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and lots of love as he grows.
👉 Meet Ritter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ziva
- Breed: Bernedoodle
- Age: Baby (young)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Dayton, OH)
Ziva’s family says she is very affectionate, loving, and truly the biggest sweetheart. They’ve had her since she was 8 weeks old and she means a lot to them, but with a new baby and plans for more children, they can’t give her the time and attention she deserves. They’re looking for a loving family who will adore her and give her plenty of care and companionship.
👉 Meet Ziva and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Toupee
- Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $230
- Shelter: Humane Society of Greater Dayton
- Phone: (937) 268-7387
Toupee is an adult miniature Poodle mix, a great choice if you’d like a dog who’s past the tiny puppy stage. Poodles are known for being bright and trainable, and many families love them as indoor companions.
👉 Meet Toupee and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these dogs sounds like a match, please reach out to the listed shelter or owner, or share this with a friend who’s looking to adopt. Every share helps these pups get closer to a loving home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.